Business Reporter: Moving from periodic compliance to continuous governance

A case for a unified approach to information security, data privacy and AI governance risk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, ISMS.online talks about why traditional governance models built around periodic audits and annual certification cycles are no longer sufficient for modern enterprises operating in fast-changing regulatory and technology environments. As organisations deploy new SaaS platforms, onboard suppliers and embed AI tools into operations, governance frameworks often fail to keep pace. This creates significant gaps between what compliance reports show, and the real-time risk environment organisations actually face. A major challenge lies in the fragmented way organisations manage information security, data privacy and AI governance. Despite operating across the same systems and data, these functions are frequently handled by separate teams using disconnected frameworks, creating blind spots where critical risks can emerge.To address this, organisations are increasingly adopting what is described as the “Resilience Loop” – a governance model that unifies security, privacy and AI oversight into a single operational capability. Rather than relying on static snapshots of compliance, the Resilience Loop enables ongoing risk identification, continuously updated policies and robust evidence generation across the business. Industry leaders argue that governance maturity can no longer be treated as a compliance threshold achieved once a year. Instead, governance must operate as infrastructure embedded into daily operations, enabling organisations to respond faster to regulation, demonstrate controls continuously and build greater resilience, trust and operational agility.To learn more about how to integrate governance into business infrastructure, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ISMS.onlineISMS.online helps thousands of companies around the world with their information security, data privacy, AI and other compliance needs. The ISMS.online platform simplifies the process of getting compliant with a range of standards and regulations, including ISO 27001, ISO 42001 and GDPR. IO is the heart of the company’s compliance program – a purpose-built system that brings together policies, risks, controls, and stakeholders in a structured, audit-ready environment.

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