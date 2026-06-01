Saban + Solomon Selects Mobile Billboard Global for Florida Advertising

Law office of Saban and solomon

Since 2007, the South Florida law firm has served clients across Florida and now turns to mobile billboard advertising for expanded visibility.

Saban + Solomon has a strong South Florida brand, and mobile billboard advertising gives that brand a moving presence in the communities it serves.” — Steven Baptiste, Owner, Mobile Billboard Global

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saban + Solomon , a South Florida law firm with main offices in Plantation and Miami, has hired Mobile Billboard Global to launch a mobile billboard advertising campaign designed to strengthen the firm’s visibility across Florida’s most active legal markets.For Saban + Solomon, the campaign is a natural extension of a brand that has served South Florida communities for years. The firm has operated in South Florida since 2007 and represents individuals and corporations in complex legal matters. Its practice areas include personal injury law, workers’ compensation, professional disability claims, property damage claims, property claims, wrongful death and criminal defense. With a message centered on helping clients during difficult moments, the firm continues to invest in outreach that makes its name recognizable, accessible and trusted throughout the region.The new campaign brings that message directly to the streets. Mobile Billboard Global will deploy high-impact mobile billboard advertising that places the Saban + Solomon brand in front of drivers, pedestrians, residents, commuters and event attendees throughout South Florida. Unlike static billboards, billboard trucks can move through targeted corridors, adjust routes based on traffic patterns and appear near neighborhoods, courthouses, medical districts, business centers, shopping areas, community events and commuter routes where local visibility matters.Saban + Solomon’s brand is built around experience, personal attention, preparation and quality service. The firm is known for combining the resources needed to handle serious legal matters with the personalized attention clients expect from a boutique law firm. That combination of capability and client-focused representation is central to the advertising message. The campaign is designed to reinforce the firm’s identity as a legal team that understands South Florida and remains approachable to people dealing with personal injury, insurance, property damage, workers’ compensation and other legal concerns.For search visibility and local market relevance, the campaign emphasizes Saban + Solomon’s presence across Plantation, Miami, Aventura, Broward County, Miami-Dade County, Palm Beach County, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Davie, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Weston, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, North Miami Beach, Miami Beach and other South Florida communities. The firm lists contact locations for Broward, Miami, West Palm Beach and New York, giving the campaign a broader geographic footprint while keeping South Florida at the center of the message.The campaign also reflects the way consumers now interact with professional service brands. People often research attorneys online, compare local reputation, look for convenience and respond to names they have seen repeatedly in their community. A mobile billboard campaign helps bridge the gap between digital search and real-world brand recognition. When residents see Saban + Solomon on the road and later search for a South Florida law firm, personal injury attorney, property claims attorney or workers’ compensation attorney, the campaign can help make the firm more memorable.Mobile billboard advertising is especially effective for a multi-location law firm because it allows the message to meet people where daily life happens. A truck can run near busy intersections during commuter hours, appear around weekend events, circulate near shopping centers and move through neighborhoods where static placements may not be available. For a firm with offices and client service areas across multiple counties, that flexibility gives Saban + Solomon a practical way to build awareness in several markets without being limited to one billboard location.Mobile Billboard Global, originally established as Mobile Billboard Miami, provides mobile billboard advertising solutions for businesses, organizations and public campaigns. The company specializes in billboard trucks, digital and LED display technology, route planning and flexible campaign execution. Its work is built around placing a brand in motion so advertising can follow the audience instead of waiting for the audience to pass a fixed sign.“This campaign reflects the growing demand for local, high-impact out-of-home advertising,” said Steven Baptiste, Owner of Mobile Billboard Global. “Saban + Solomon has a strong South Florida brand, and mobile billboard advertising gives that brand a moving presence in the communities it serves. Our goal is to help the firm stay visible in high-traffic locations and create more awareness among people who may need legal services.”The campaign gives Saban + Solomon another way to communicate its core message: a dedicated legal team, long-standing South Florida presence and a focus on helping clients navigate difficult situations. Whether someone has been injured in an accident, is dealing with a property claim, needs help understanding a professional disability claim or is facing another legal challenge, the campaign keeps the firm’s name visible at street level.Saban + Solomon’s investment in mobile billboard advertising demonstrates how established professional service brands can combine traditional credibility with modern out-of-home strategy. The firm’s long history gives the campaign substance, while Mobile Billboard Global’s moving media platform gives the campaign reach, flexibility and local impact. Together, the effort is designed to support brand recognition, community awareness and search visibility across South Florida.As the legal market becomes more competitive, visibility remains an important part of connecting with potential clients. This campaign positions Saban + Solomon in the daily path of residents, commuters and business owners across Plantation, Miami, Broward County, Miami-Dade County and Palm Beach County. By taking its message to the road, Saban + Solomon continues to build on its South Florida roots while reaching new audiences throughout the region.For more information about Saban + Solomon, visit https://sslegalfirm.com/contact . To learn more about mobile billboard advertising, visit https://www.mobilebillboardglobal.com/ About Saban + SolomonSaban + Solomon is a South Florida law firm operating since 2007 with main offices in Plantation and Miami. The firm represents clients in personal injury, workers’ compensation, professional disability claims, property damage claims, property claims, wrongful death and criminal defense matters.About Mobile Billboard GlobalMobile Billboard Global, originally established as Mobile Billboard Miami, provides mobile billboard advertising solutions for businesses, organizations and public campaigns. The company helps brands create high-impact, location-based advertising through billboard trucks, LED displays and targeted route planning.

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