Mobile Billboard Global Honors 98 Victims at Surfside Five-Year Remembrance

Mobile Billboard Global’s digital billboard truck displays a public tribute honoring the 98 victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse.

A digital billboard truck carried a public tribute as South Florida marked five years since the Champlain Towers South collapse.

On a day like this, the screen is not selling anything. It is making space for memory and reminding families that South Florida has not forgotten.” — Steven Baptiste, Owner, Mobile Billboard Global

SURFSIDE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five years after one of the most devastating nights in South Florida history, the community of Surfside gathered again to remember 98 people whose lives were taken when Champlain Towers South partially collapsed during the early morning hours of June 24, 2021.At approximately 1:30 a.m., much of the 12-story beachfront condominium gave way while many residents were asleep. In seconds, apartments that had held family photographs, birthday celebrations, morning routines and plans for the future were reduced to concrete and twisted steel.First responders arrived to a scene few could have imagined. Rescue teams worked through unstable debris, heat, rain, smoke and uncertainty. Families waited nearby with photographs in their hands and phones that would never receive the calls they hoped for. The search and recovery effort continued for weeks. In the end, 98 people were confirmed dead.Five years later, the passage of time has not made the loss feel distant for the families, survivors, neighbors and first responders connected to the tragedy.For them, June 24 is not simply an anniversary. It is the day a parent, child, spouse, sibling, grandparent, friend or neighbor did not come home. It is a date that divides life into what came before and what came after.South Florida RemembersAs the community marked the fifth anniversary, families and supporters returned to Surfside to honor the victims, hear their names and stand together near the place where the building once stood.The remembrance came only days after the National Institute of Standards and Technology released major technical findings from its investigation into the collapse. NIST said the failure process began weeks before June 24, when two connections between garage columns and the pool deck failed. According to the agency, cracking then grew and loads shifted to nearby structural connections that were not strong enough to carry them.Investigators also identified narrow margins against failure connected to original design deficiencies, construction that differed from design drawings, loads added during the building’s life and long-term corrosion.Those findings provide an important technical account of how the collapse most likely progressed. Yet for many families, a structural explanation is not the same as closure.They continue to seek a full understanding of what happened, who could have acted sooner and how another family can be protected from experiencing the same kind of loss. The final work of investigation, remembrance and accountability continues.A Digital Billboard Truck Becomes a Moving MemorialDuring the five-year remembrance, Mobile Billboard Global provided a digital billboard truck to help honor the 98 victims.Instead of carrying a commercial advertisement, the truck’s large LED displays became a moving public tribute. The screens carried a message of remembrance through the community, offering residents and visitors a visible opportunity to pause and reflect.The purpose was not to place a company at the center of a solemn occasion. It was to place the victims and their families at the center of the message.“On a day like this, the screen is not selling anything. It is making space for memory and reminding families that South Florida has not forgotten,” said Steven Baptiste, owner of Mobile Billboard Global. “We were honored to use our equipment to help carry that message with dignity.”For Mobile Billboard Global, the project represented a side of mobile media that is not always visible to the public. Mobile billboard trucks are widely known for advertising campaigns, grand openings, product launches, political outreach, concerts and sporting events. The same technology, however, can also serve families, nonprofit organizations, faith communities and municipalities during moments of mourning.A mobile billboard truck can move through a community rather than waiting for the community to come to a fixed sign. It can remain parked beside a ceremony, follow a remembrance procession, visit several meaningful locations or support an outdoor gathering where no permanent video screen is available.That flexibility gave the Surfside tribute a different kind of presence. People did not have to enter a venue, scan a code or search online to encounter the message. The remembrance appeared at street level, within the same public environment where South Florida residents live, work and travel.Visual Storytelling Preserves the Moment Visualize Films , a Miami-based videography and photography company, documented the tribute and the atmosphere surrounding the remembrance. The company’s role was intentionally supportive: to observe, record and preserve the day without taking attention away from the families and the 98 lives being honored.Memorial events are made of moments that pass quickly. A family member touches a photograph. A first responder pauses in silence. A name appears across a digital screen. A group of strangers stands together because they share the same memory of where they were when the building fell.Professional videography helps preserve those details after the ceremony ends.Through thoughtful camera work and visual storytelling, Visualize Films helped create a record that can be shared with people who could not attend in person. The resulting footage also allows future viewers to understand that the fifth anniversary was not simply a public event. It was a deeply personal gathering shaped by grief, resilience, love and an ongoing demand for answers.Based in Miami, Visualize Films describes its work as cinematic videography and photography. Its involvement brought a local creative perspective to a story that belongs to South Florida. More of the company’s work can be viewed through the Visualize Films Instagram page.The partnership between a mobile LED display provider and a local cinematography company showed how different forms of visual communication can work together responsibly. Mobile Billboard Global helped make the tribute visible in the physical community, while Visualize Films helped preserve the moment for audiences beyond the route and beyond the day itself.More Than AdvertisingA mobile billboard is fundamentally a public communication platform. Advertising is one use of that platform, but it is not the only use. Digital mobile billboard trucks can support memorial services, candlelight vigils, remembrance walks, funeral processions, nonprofit events, public-safety campaigns and community gatherings. They can display names, photographs, service information, historical images, messages from families and words of support.They can also provide a large outdoor screen in places where permanent video infrastructure is unavailable. A truck may remain stationary near a ceremony, travel along a meaningful route or support an overflow area where attendees cannot see the main stage.In South Florida, this flexibility is especially valuable. Communities across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are connected by families, workplaces, schools, houses of worship and cultural organizations. A tragedy in one town is often felt across the entire region.A moving memorial can reach people who cannot attend the main ceremony. It can pass a neighborhood where a victim once lived, travel near a workplace where someone was known or give a first responder a quiet moment of recognition while on duty.The screen cannot replace a permanent memorial. It cannot remove grief or answer every question. What it can do is make remembrance visible.When people see the names and faces associated with a tragedy, the number 98 becomes human again.It becomes 98 individual lives.Ninety-eight families and circles of friends.Ninety-eight collections of memories, inside jokes, favorite meals, unfinished plans and empty seats at family tables.Using Mobile Media With CareMemorial communication requires a different standard from commercial advertising.The design should be calm, clear and dignified. Personal photographs should be used with permission whenever possible. Names must be checked carefully. Routes and operating times should respect families, neighborhoods and houses of worship. Audio, when used, should suit the setting.Most importantly, the people being honored must remain more prominent than any participating company.Mobile Billboard Global has extended its services during times of mourning because visibility can help communities feel less alone. A well-planned memorial display can remind grieving families that their loved ones have not been forgotten after television crews leave and the public conversation moves elsewhere.This approach also reflects a broader responsibility within the out-of-home advertising industry. Companies that operate large public displays have access to tools capable of commanding attention. That attention can be used to sell, but it can also be used to inform, unite, thank and remember.During a brand campaign, visibility builds awareness.During an emergency, visibility can share instructions.During a charitable campaign, visibility can connect people with resources.During a memorial, visibility can protect memory from fading.Mobile Billboard Global Expands the Role of Outdoor MediaMobile Billboard Global is a nationwide provider of digital mobile billboard trucks, static billboard trucks, mobile LED screens and outdoor event display solutions. The company works with brands, advertising agencies, media buyers, event producers, nonprofit organizations, political campaigns and community groups.Its digital mobile billboard trucks combine large LED displays with mobility, allowing a message to travel through selected neighborhoods, business districts, event corridors and high-traffic areas. Unlike a fixed billboard, a billboard truck can follow a planned route, reposition according to an event schedule and bring a campaign directly to the audience it is intended to reach.For commercial clients, that may mean supporting a store opening, product launch, convention, concert, sports event, political campaign or citywide marketing activation. For community clients, it may mean displaying public information, supporting a nonprofit fundraiser, recognizing local leaders or carrying a memorial tribute.Mobile Billboard Global also provides route planning, creative support and proof-of-performance reporting. Campaign content may include static artwork, full-motion video and event messaging, depending on the unit, location and purpose of the activation.The company’s work in Miami and across South Florida gives it experience operating in dense urban corridors, coastal communities, entertainment districts and major event zones. Its broader mobile billboard network supports campaigns in multiple U.S. markets, allowing agencies and organizations to coordinate local or multi-city outdoor advertising through one provider.That combination of nationwide reach and local execution is central to the Mobile Billboard Global model. A national campaign still needs neighborhood-level knowledge. A South Florida campaign still needs careful route planning around traffic patterns, event times, venue access and the communities being addressed.For memorial and public-interest projects, the planning becomes even more sensitive. The route must support the meaning of the event rather than simply maximize exposure. The display should arrive at the correct time, operate respectfully and remain technically reliable throughout the remembrance.The Surfside tribute reflected that service philosophy. The digital billboard truck was not treated as a backdrop for promotion. It became part of the public remembrance itself.Why Mobile Billboard Trucks Create a Different Kind of VisibilityUnlike a fixed sign, a mobile billboard truck can carry one clear message through selected neighborhoods, event corridors and gathering places. For memorial organizers, that mobility makes it possible to connect a tribute with the communities and locations that give the remembrance its meaning.Five Years of Grief, Questions and ChangeThe collapse of Champlain Towers South changed how Florida thinks about aging condominium buildings, structural inspections, reserve funding and delayed repairs.It also changed the emotional landscape of South Florida.Residents watched rescuers move toward danger. Volunteers brought food and supplies. Faith leaders comforted families. Local, state, federal and international teams offered assistance. For weeks, the region carried hope, dread and grief together.The fifth anniversary brought those memories back into focus.For some families, the pain remains as immediate as it was in 2021. Time has continued, but a part of life remains fixed to that night. Children have grown older without parents or grandparents. Milestones have passed without loved ones who should have been present. Families have learned how to continue while still carrying an absence that cannot be repaired.The continuing call for a permanent memorial reflects that reality. Families and community members have worked to create a lasting place near the collapse site where future generations can learn what happened and where loved ones can gather in peace.A permanent memorial would provide a physical home for memory. Until that work is complete, annual ceremonies, temporary installations, preserved photographs, documentary footage and mobile tributes continue to play an important role.Remembering Must Lead to ActionPublic remembrance is not only about looking backward.To honor the victims fully, the lessons of the collapse must influence how buildings are designed, constructed, inspected, maintained and repaired. Warning signs must be taken seriously. Structural concerns must move quickly through systems that are sometimes slowed by cost, uncertainty or bureaucracy.Condominium boards, engineers, building officials, contractors, elected leaders and property owners all have roles in preventing future disasters.NIST’s technical findings are intended to support improvements in building safety. The agency’s work can help identify changes to codes, standards, inspection practices and professional guidance. Families, however, have made clear that technical recommendations must be accompanied by transparency and accountability.Remembrance and accountability belong together.Saying the victims’ names matters. So does building systems that prevent another list of names from being created.A Message That Deserves to Be SeenMobile Billboard Global’s participation in the Surfside remembrance was a small part of a much larger community effort.The truck did not replace the ceremony, the families’ voices, the work of first responders or the need for a permanent memorial. It served as a supporting visual platform—a way to carry a message beyond a single stage or gathering place.That message was simple:Their lives mattered.Their names matter.South Florida remembers.Mobile Billboard Global believes nationwide mobile billboard services should be capable of serving both commercial clients and communities. Its fleet supports outdoor advertising, live events, nonprofit initiatives, political campaigns, public-awareness programs and memorial displays in Florida and markets across the United States.For memorial organizers, municipalities, churches, community groups and families, a digital billboard truck can provide a flexible outdoor tribute that remains visible during the day and evening. Content can include photographs, names, prayers, service details, historical information and carefully selected messages from loved ones.The value of that technology is not measured only in advertising impressions.Sometimes its value is measured in one family seeing a loved one’s name displayed publicly and knowing that someone else still remembers.About Mobile Billboard GlobalMobile Billboard Global is a nationwide mobile billboard advertising and outdoor event display provider serving brands, agencies, nonprofit organizations, municipalities and community groups. Its services include digital LED billboard trucks, static mobile billboards, mobile Jumbotron screens, live-event displays, route planning, creative support and proof-of-performance reporting.The company serves South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, while supporting campaigns and events in markets throughout the United States.For information about mobile billboard advertising, memorial displays, community events, digital billboard trucks or mobile LED screen services, visit MobileBillboardGlobal.com.

Surfside Marks Five Years Since Champlain Towers Collapse as South Florida Remembers 98 Victims

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