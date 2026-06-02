Camtells Introduces Three-Camera AI System for Understanding Space on Kickstarter

Camtells uses AI event search, smart camera directing, eMMC storage, daily recaps, and multi-camera coordination to help you focus on what matters.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camtells, an AI camera system designed to help users understand their spaces instead of simply recording them, will launch on Kickstarter on June 2nd.Today’s camera systems can record more footage than most people have time to review. Important moments may happen across blind spots, separate camera feeds, or hours of video that users still have to search manually. Camtells was created to solve this problem as a complete AI space system.The Camtells system includes three camera types: Mark, Semi, and Cee. Mark is designed for wide-area coverage with panoramic awareness and AI gimbal focus. Semi is a compact fisheye camera built for blind spots, doors, hallways, corners, and package areas. Cee brings interaction into indoor spaces with 360° horizontal rotation, a round touch screen, 4-mic spatial audio, two-way video calling, and Bluetooth Hi-Fi playback.Together, Mark, Semi, and Cee work as one AI camera system. Camtells helps users search events, review key moments, receive daily AI recaps, create IF / THEN custom alerts, and coordinate multiple camera views more easily.“People do not want more footage. They want answers,” said Camtells’ CEO. “Camtells is designed to help users find what happened, focus on what matters, and reduce the time spent checking cameras manually.”Key Camtells features include:- AI Camera Director: helps bring the most important camera view to the front during live viewing or playback.- AI Event Search: lets users search by people, pets, vehicles, objects, locations, and events.- Object Memory: helps remember clearly captured people, vehicles, objects, pets, and selected targets, making future searches faster and more natural.- IF / THEN Alerts: allows users to create personalized alerts for situations they care about, such as package arrivals, activity near a car, or someone entering a selected area.- Daily AI Recaps: helps summarize important moments from the day.- Auto-Generated Vlogs: helps turn selected everyday moments into short, shareable clips.Every Camtells camera includes built-in eMMC local storage, allowing everyday footage to stay on the user’s own device with no monthly cloud storage fee for local recording. Unlike removable SD cards, eMMC is integrated directly into the device, providing a more stable local foundation for recording, AI search, daily summaries, and multi-camera review.During the Kickstarter campaign, Camtells will offer both full system bundles and single-camera options. The Camtells Standard System includes Mark 128GB, Semi 64GB, and Cee 64GB. The Camtells Pro System includes Mark 256GB, Semi 128GB, and Cee 128GB.As a special benefit for Camtells’ first Kickstarter campaign, every Camtells purchase made during the campaign will include lifetime warranty coverage for manufacturing defects and trade-in protection for eligible future upgrade programs.Camtells is also exploring future spatial-temporal AI research through STM / STLM validation. These future prediction capabilities are part of the company’s longer-term roadmap and are not included in the initial Kickstarter reward delivery.Camtells will launch on Kickstarter on June 2nd. To learn more, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/948304531/camtells-the-first-ai-camera-that-understands-your-space About CamtellsCamtells is developed by Yitong, a full-stack AI video technology company founded in Chengdu High-Tech Zone in 2015, with roots in a student research group formed in 2012. Today, Yitong has six partners, more than 40 team members, and a Shenzhen operations branch. Camtells brings Yitong’s AI video expertise into a new smart camera system for real-world spaces.

Camtells：The First AI Camera That Understands Your Space

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