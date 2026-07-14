Camtells AI Camera System Showcased in Independent Review as Kickstarter Campaign Ends July 17

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camtells, an AI-powered camera system designed to help users understand their spaces rather than simply record them, is approaching the final stage of its Kickstarter campaign, which will end on July 17, 2026.Unlike traditional camera systems that leave users searching through hours of empty footage, Camtells uses spatial-temporal AI to help users find what happened, focus on what matters, and reduce the time spent checking cameras manually.Hands-On Video Review: Camtells in the Real WorldTo showcase Camtells’ real-world performance, a technology content creator has released a comprehensive hands-on review of the AI camera system. The review provides an in-depth look at how Camtells works in everyday environments, featuring demonstrations of AI Event Search, the Camtells app experience, multi-camera management, and built-in eMMC local storage.Watch the full review on YouTube: view here The review highlights how Camtells brings AI-powered understanding to everyday camera use, making it easier for users to find relevant events, manage multiple views, and gain more value from their recorded footage.The Camtells system includes three specialized cameras designed to work together as a single, coordinated AI camera system:- Mark (Panoramic AI Camera): Designed for wide-area awareness with panoramic coverage and an AI gimbal that automatically focuses on important events.- Semi (Compact Blind-Spot Camera): A compact fisheye camera built specifically for doors, hallways, corners, and package delivery areas.- Cee (Interactive AI Camera): Designed to bring interaction into indoor spaces, featuring a round touch screen, 360° horizontal rotation, 4-mic spatial audio, two-way video calling, and Bluetooth Hi-Fi playback.Together, these cameras work together to help users understand what happens around their spaces. Camtells helps answer real-world questions such as: Was a package delivered or taken? Who approached the entrance? What happened near the driveway or vehicle? Did a child, pet, or elderly family member leave a safe area or show unusual activity?Core AI Features Designed Around Real Life Include：- Search Your Space, Not Your Timeline: Finding important moments no longer requires scrolling through endless video timelines. Users can quickly search recorded footage by people, pets, vehicles, objects, locations, and events.- Your Space Has Memory Now: Powered by an intelligent object library, Camtells remembers clearly captured people, vehicles, objects, pets, and selected targets, making future searches faster and more natural.- One AI Director for Every Camera: When multiple cameras are connected, the system automatically identifies the most relevant camera angle during live viewing or playback, bringing the key view forward.- AI Auto-Framing Across Every Camera: Coordinates multiple camera views dynamically to ensure that important moving targets remain centered and clearly framed across different spaces.- Smarter Alerts, Personalized IF / THEN Rules: Create custom AI-powered alerts based on your daily needs. For example, receive an alert if someone approaches a window at night, get notified when activity is detected near your vehicle, or be reminded when an elderly family member enters a specific area — allowing Camtells to adapt to your unique needs.Every Camtells camera includes built-in eMMC local storage, so everyday footage can stay on the user’s own device with no monthly cloud storage fee for local recording. Unlike removable SD cards, which can be taken out, damaged, or misplaced, eMMC is integrated directly into the camera. This gives Camtells a more stable local foundation for continuous recording, AI search, daily recaps, and multi-camera playback.As a special benefit for Camtells’ first Kickstarter campaign, all backers will receive:1. Lifetime Warranty Coverage.2. Trade-In Protection for eligible future upgrade programs.To learn more and support the campaign before it ends on July 17, 2026, visit here: Camtells Kickstarter Campaign Page About CamtellsCamtells is developed by Eapil, an AI video technology company founded in 2015 in Chengdu High-Tech Zone, with roots dating back to an academic research group formed in 2012. Today, Eapil has grown into a full-stack AI video technology company with expertise in AI systems, hardware integration, visual intelligence, and real-world product development.Building on years of AI video experience, Eapil created Camtells to help cameras move beyond simply recording spaces toward understanding them.

The First AI Security Camera That Understands Your Space | Camtells

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.