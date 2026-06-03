Wrapmate Receives Strategic Investment from Rellevay

Investment will accelerate Wrapmate's AI-powered platform, expand its nationwide installer network, and drive continued growth in the vehicle graphics industry.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DENVER, CO — June 3, 2026 — Wrapmate, the nation's leading technology-driven marketplace for vehicle wraps and graphics, today announced a strategic investment from Rellevay, an investment firm that partners with talented management teams to grow technology-enabled businesses.The investment will accelerate Wrapmate's AI-powered design engine, grow its national network of graphic professional installers, and develop new tools and pro services for that network. Wrapmate serves customers of every size — from individual vehicle owners and small business operators to large enterprise fleets and OEMs — and the additional capital will help the company continue to invest in platform development and better serve customers at every scale."This investment is about accelerating our product development pipeline and supporting customers, big and small," said Chris Loar, Founder and CEO of Wrapmate. "Whether you're a plumber wrapping your first van or a fleet manager rolling out graphics across thousands of vehicles, we've built the first platform where you can design, price, and purchase a vehicle wrap entirely online. Rellevay's operational expertise makes them the right partner to help us scale.""We back teams who've already done the hard work of finding product-market fit, and Chris and the Wrapmate team have done exactly that — turning an offline industry and fragmented buying process into a modern digital marketplace," said Angela Zhang, Founder and Managing Director of Rellevay. "Vehicle graphics is the kind of market we look for at Rellevay: large, growing, and structurally ready for an AI-native operator to pull ahead. We're excited to partner with this team for the next chapter of growth."For more information on Wrapmate, visit: wrapmate.com For more information on Rellevay, visit: rellevay.com Media Contact: press@wrapmate.comAbout WrapmateWrapmate is a technology-driven, full-service platform that reimagines the buy-and-sell experience in the vehicle graphics industry. With innovative customer experiences, efficient fulfillment, and a network of 2,000+ local installers, Wrapmate serves business owners, fleet managers, franchises, and consumers coast-to-coast. Learn more at wrapmate.com.About RellevayRellevay is an investment firm that partners with talented management teams to grow technology-enabled businesses in the lower middle market. Rellevay brings an AI-native thesis and an operationally focused approach to value creation, working alongside founders and management teams to accelerate growth and build enduring enterprises. Learn more at rellevay.com.

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