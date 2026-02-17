Wrapmate and Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Announce the Launch of National Dealership Graphics Program Wrapmate and Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Announce the Launch of National Dealership Graphics Program

Isuzu dealers can now offer vehicle wraps at purchase, with transparent pricing and flexible coverage for commercial customers nationwide.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrapmate , a national vehicle graphics service provider, and Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. (ICTA) today announced the launch of a new dealership graphics program that enables Isuzu dealers to offer professionally produced vehicle wraps and graphics directly at the point of purchase.Launched nationwide on February 2nd, 2026, the program will be available to over 300 Isuzu truck dealers in the United States.Through an easy-to-use digital experience, designed exclusively for Isuzu dealerships, sales staff can present customers with visual wrap and graphic coverage options specific to the customer’s Isuzu N-Series or F-Series Cab and van body configuration.The program will utilize premium 3M wrap films to support long-term performance and a consistent finish across a wide range of commercial applications.A key advantage for program customers is the ability to incorporate vehicle graphics into the truck purchase and sales agreement, allowing them to include graphics as part of the financed transaction when applicable.“Isuzu dealers play an important role in helping commercial customers be ready to operate and ready to represent their business on the day they take ownership of their truck,” said Ryan Kalman, SVP of Growth at Wrapmate. “This program gives dealerships an easy and consistent way to offer graphics options during the sales process, with clear pricing and coverage selections that align with each customer’s needs and budget.”“This program delivers a powerful new capability for our dealers—and real value for the customers they support,” said Brian Tabel, Assistant Vice President of Marketing at Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. “By bringing vehicle graphics into the purchase process from the very beginning, dealers can help customers visualize their trucks sooner, compare options with confidence, and make faster, smarter decisions.”

