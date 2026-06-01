Kiki T Releases Debut EP 'Aqua Eterna'

Image Credit: Katie Hoss

The new project blends dark summer pop, resort noir glamour, and intimate storytelling five years in the making.

I love writing music that plays with all the heat, glamour, and dazzling distractions but underneath it all, it's always about connection.” — Kiki T

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dark pop artist Kiki T releases her debut EP Aqua Eterna today, a project five years in the making that channels the restless energy of a life spent chasing summer, searching for connection, and refusing to let the cup run dry.The title translates to "everlasting water" - a phrase that doubles as a personal manifesto. "Your origin story is woven into the fabric of who you are, and it touches everything you create," Kiki says. Born on an island she left at her earliest opportunity, she found that no matter the genre she was writing in, something oceanic always surfaced. "There's always some reference to the ocean, the beach, or a hot summer day somewhere in the music," she says. "At my core, I'm a true escapist."Lead single "Rich Kids," released May 15, set the tone for what the EP would deliver. Built on dark summer-pop production with a late-night resort pulse, the track follows a woman doing the math on desire and access in real time - the Monaco charter, the leather store, the man with the plane and the bill. Kiki describes it as "the paycheck women are taught to chase," and Laurelanne Music Magazine awarded it a perfect 5/5.Aqua Eterna arrived from a deceptively mundane habit: constantly topping off her drink so it never empties. "In a strange way, that sums up everything that excites me and destroys me at the same time," she says. The compulsion mapped onto something bigger - the desire to stay at the party, extend the vacation, keep flowing. The EP lives in that particular tension, examining what we reach for when we are not ready to feel things fully, and what finds us anyway.The six tracks range from heady and glamorous to quietly devastating. Two standouts pull in opposite directions. "Mine" follows the arc of someone using a fling to escape their own inner noise, only to realize connection has slipped in regardless. "At the heart of 'Mine' is the idea that no one else can own you," Kiki says. "We all belong to ourselves." Its counterpart, "The Good Kind," reverses the logic: instead of using a person to escape yourself, you use a place - new city, new friends, new distractions. The getaway works, mostly, until it doesn't."This isn't an album where the girl gets the guy or walks away empowered," Kiki says. "It's about searching, sometimes recklessly, to figure out what actually fills your never-ending beverage."What connects the project is not resolution but recognition. Beneath the sheen of beach vacations and beautiful distractions, Aqua Eterna is about the need to feel seen. "I love writing music that plays with all the heat, glamour, and dazzling distractions," Kiki says, "but underneath it all, it's always about connection."Aqua Eterna is out now on all major streaming platforms.-------------------------------Laurelanne PR+MGMT is a full-service marketing platform offering artists a suite of promotional services. Fiercely female-focused and unapologetically provocative, Laurelanne exists for girls who own their chaos and the artists brave enough to soundtrack it.

Rich Kids

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