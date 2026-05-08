Former Federal Consulting CEO Sumi X Announces Debut EP American Tarot, Releasing Lead Single 'American Dream' May 15

Los Angeles Singer-Songwriter Sumi X

The daughter of Indian immigrants brings a debut EP rooted in the promise and fractures of the American Dream

My hope is this song helps people feel less alone. I want it to offer release, strength and momentum to overcome, fight back, and reclaim the American Dream for everyone it was supposed to belong to” — Sumi X

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sumi X has announced her debut EP American Tarot, with lead single “American Dream” set for release on May 15. The project marks the formal arrival of an artist who spent over a decade building a $20 million federal consulting firm before trading the boardroom for the recording studio, arriving in Los Angeles with a different kind of ambition and a set of experiences that few artists in pop music can claim.“American Dream” draws directly from her background as the daughter of Indian immigrants who staked everything on this country’s promise. The track confronts what happens when that promise starts to crack, and it does not look away from what is breaking, nor does it leave. It operates as both a personal document and a statement with wider stakes, setting the tone for American Tarot as a debut shaped by someone who has already lived several lives outside of music and is not finished yet.Her sound is influenced by Adele, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Florence and the Machine. The result is alt-pop built on the emotional intelligence her biography would suggest, working in a lane she is carving out for herself.Since releasing debut single “ Electric Baby ” in the spring of 2023, Sumi X has built a track record in music that reflects the same deliberate approach she brought to the boardroom. Her work has earned coverage from We Found New Music, Notion, Naluda Magazine, and Ladygunn. She has performed a private concert for Ne-Yo, shared the stage with the Plain White T’s, and collaborated with Grammy-winning producers Brent Paschke and Yang Tan, as well as Jessie and Noah, the sons of Hall of Fame artists The Bellamy Brothers. She also hosts Asian PaCivics, a television series from The Slants Foundation spotlighting independent Asian American artists.Born Sumi Krishnan in Pittsburgh, PA, she grew up watching her parents build their American Dream without a roadmap, her father running steel mills and her mother working real estate after arriving in America with no guarantees. She launched K4 Solutions at nineteen, a federal consulting firm built from a dorm room idea that would grow to serve the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, and the Department of State, reaching $20 million in revenue with more than 200 employees. Inc. magazine named her to their 30 Under 30 list, and Washingtonian recognized her as one of their “Women to Watch.”Music had been with her throughout: she earned the Jazz at Lincoln Center accolade in high school, sharing the stage with Wynton Marsalis, and sang vocal jazz through college. After selling K4 Solutions, she enrolled at the Harvard Kennedy School, earning a master’s in public policy and beginning to weigh a career in politics. The answer came on a retreat in Bali, where on the final night a beach gathering dissolved into a downpour. While everyone danced in the rain, she slipped away and sat alone by the water. She was going to make music.“My hope is that this song helps people feel less alone,” she says. “I want it to offer release, and through that release, strength and momentum to overcome, fight back, and reclaim the American Dream for everyone it was supposed to belong to.”“American Dream” is available everywhere May 15.Debut EP American Tarot, coming soon.------------------------------- Laurelanne.media is a full-service marketing platform offering artists a suite of promotional services. Fiercely female-focused and unapologetically provocative, Laurelanne exists for girls who own their chaos and the artists brave enough to soundtrack it.

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