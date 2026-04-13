Kiki T’s 'Dopamine' Is the Opening Shot of the ROWE Era

Los Angeles Singer-Songwriter Kiki T

LA artist Kiki T released her single "Dopamine" as part of her new ROWE project, addressing addiction to screens in a way that feels engaging and relatable.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles artist and songwriter Kiki T released “Dopamine” in February, the opening salvo in her upcoming ROWE project. Part confessional, part diagnosis, the single takes the collective screen dependency of an entire generation and makes it sound dangerously fun.“We are all addicted and nobody wants to admit it,” Kiki says. “I wanted to write a song that didn’t lecture anyone about their phone. I wanted it to feel exactly like the thing it’s describing. Sticky, fast, a little chaotic, and impossible to put down.”The title is doing real work. Dopamine is the neurotransmitter behind every reward loop your brain runs, the chemical spike that fires when you get a like, a text, a notification, anything that signals something good just happened. The phone industry figured out how to hack it, and Kiki wrote the song about what that actually feels like from the inside.“Dopamine” opens on a dead giveaway: reaching for the screen before your eyes are fully open. From there Kiki moves through the full spiral, the chemical rush of a notification, the three-second flush of a scroll, the scrambled attention span, and the very specific panic of a phone hitting one percent battery. She calls Silicon Valley our collective sugar daddy and she is not wrong. The production matches the subject matter perfectly, every synth landing like a notification, every beat drop replicating that buzzing, empty, addictive hit we chase every time we open our phones.“I’m not trying to save anyone from their screens,” she says. “I’m just making the toxic relationship sound as sexy and chaotic as it actually feels. Because it does feel that way. That’s the whole problem.”The song’s hook just calls it what it is. Vice is the spice of life, the chorus confirms, and Kiki is down in the digital gutter with the rest of us, making our addiction sound hot. The production is glossy pop dressed in digital anxiety, and she never once pretends to be above it. That honesty is exactly what makes it land.“Dopamine” is out now, and with “Riot” set to follow on June 28, the ROWE era is already taking shape.

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