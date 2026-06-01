Hernandez Concludes Spring Session Fighting for Safer, More Affordable Communities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez, D-Cicero, concluded a productive legislative session on Monday, passing a state budget that funds critical services and addresses rising costs.

“Illinois families – from all corners of our state – are facing rising costs, shrinking savings and an administration ready to break any laws they think are inconvenient,” Hernandez said. “Our session and ultimately our latest budget reflect and respond to these very real demands for change from our communities.”

Some of the legislation Hernandez passed includes:

Senate Bill 3019 freezes the state gas tax and institutes a sales tax holiday;

House Bill 45 requires retailers to honor advertised savings provided by digital coupons available on a chain’s website or application with a physical coupon alternative;

House Bill 1312 empowers people to sue agents who violate their basic rights and creates protections for hospitals, campuses and courthouses; and

House Bill 4533 allows customers sending money internationally to donate a portion of their total to the Illinois DREAM Fund.

Hernandez worked tirelessly to pass a responsible budget that supports senior services and empowers law enforcement to keep families safe. Additionally, Hernandez’s budget makes smart investments in resources Washington slashed, including safety net hospitals serving vulnerable communities.

“Trump’s incursions into our communities and slashing of federal programs have taken a toll on families,” Hernandez said. “Through responsible, smart fiscal decision making, we delivered a state budget that funds services like the Community Care Program supporting home-bound seniors, gives law enforcement the tools they need and continues our investments in classrooms and teachers. Our work continues, but we have made significant steps forward.”