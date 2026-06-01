Morris Concludes Legislative Session Focused on Closing Gaps in Health Care Access and Worker Protections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Following the conclusion of the spring legislative session, state Rep. Yolonda Morris, D-Chicago, is proud to spotlight a comprehensive suite of measures she supported this year, aimed at enhancing protections for homeowners, improving educational access, creating jobs, supporting business owners, accessing equitable healthcare, improving violence prevention initiatives and mitigating pollution across Illinois.

“My commitment to the people of Illinois is unwavering,” Morris stated. “The legislative initiatives I have pursued are designed to empower communities and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive. This year, we tackled critical issues that directly affect the lives of families, workers, and business owners.”

Among the key pieces of legislation that will have a lasting impact are:

– House Bill 5284 establishes the Menopause Equity and Care Act: This pivotal legislation expands public education on menopause, strengthens insurance coverage for necessary treatments, and enforces workplace protections under the Illinois Human Rights Act for individuals experiencing menopause-related conditions. By addressing these health disparities, this act promotes equity and well-being in the workplace, particularly for women and marginalized groups.

– House Bill 5090 establishes a robust framework for transportation network drivers using personal vehicles through ride-sharing platforms. It safeguards their right to organize and advocate for fair working conditions while creating a structured process for representation and dispute resolution through the Illinois Department of Labor. This legislation not only supports drivers but also enhances job security and stability within the gig economy.

“As we move forward, my focus remains on ensuring that every individual has access to essential services, fair treatment, and the ability to influence the conditions that affect their lives,” Morris added. “The foundation we have laid with these bills will create a healthier, more equitable, and prosperous Illinois for all.”