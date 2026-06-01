Davis-Backed Bill to Strengthen Hemp Oversight and Protect Illinois Consumers Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Lisa Davis, D-Chicago, advanced legislation to the governor’s desk that strengthens statewide oversight of hemp products, improves consumer safety, and supports equity in Illinois’ growing cannabis and hemp industries.

“As the hemp and cannabis industries continue to grow, Illinois must ensure these products are properly regulated and safe for consumers,” Davis said. “This legislation puts clear standards in place so people know what they are buying, and can trust that products meet basic safety and quality requirements.”

Senate Bill 3222 creates new statewide rules for hemp products, including licensing requirements, safety standards, testing, labeling, and enforcement. The measure also updates Illinois cannabis laws to strengthen regulation, improve consumer protections, and ensure hemp and cannabis products are sold safely and legally across the state.

The legislation also helps strengthen opportunities for communities that were disproportionately harmed by the failed war on drugs by creating a more transparent and accountable marketplace that supports equitable participation in the industry.

“For too long, Black and Brown communities faced the consequences of over-criminalization while being left out of the economic opportunities created by legalization,” Davis said. “This legislation continues Illinois’ work to build a safer, more equitable industry that protects consumers while creating pathways for historically impacted communities to participate and succeed.”

The legislation has passed both chambers and now awaits the governor’s signature.