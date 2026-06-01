Morris Advances Budget Centered on Stability, Care, and Economic Relief for Vulnerable Illinois Communities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Yolonda Morris, D-Chicago, supported a state budget this spring that prioritizes targeted investments in housing stability, health care access, violence prevention, and youth services while maintaining fiscal responsibility and avoiding new taxes on Illinois residents.

“When I think about this budget, I think about the people who are most impacted when systems fall short—families on the edge of housing insecurity, patients who struggle to access consistent care, workers balancing multiple jobs, and communities that have long faced disinvestment,” Morris said. “This budget is designed to address those pressures by strengthening the services people rely on every day and helping make life more affordable.”

The budget fully funds homelessness prevention programs, safety net hospitals, community-based violence prevention initiatives, and after-school programs that provide structured support and safe spaces for young people. It also includes a $10 million investment in federally qualified health centers, expanding access to primary and preventive care in underserved communities across Illinois. In addition, lawmakers identified $65 million in reduced government spending while maintaining core services and ensuring no new taxes on residents.

“These investments are directed toward the systems people depend on when they are at their most vulnerable,” Morris said. “By reinforcing housing support, strengthening local hospitals, expanding community safety efforts, and investing in youth development, we are helping ensure families have more stability and more consistent access to essential services.”