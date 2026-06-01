Crawford Concludes Legislative Session Focused on Strengthening Student Support Services and Expanding Workforce Development Opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Following the conclusion of the spring legislative session, state Rep. Michael Crawford, D-Chicago, is highlighting key measures he advanced this year to strengthen student support services, expand workforce development opportunities, and invest in Illinois’ future.

“Every family deserves access to quality education, economic opportunity, and the resources needed to succeed,” Crawford said. “This session, we took meaningful steps to support students in the classroom and create new pathways to good-paying careers. These measures reflect our commitment to building stronger communities and expanding opportunity across Illinois.”

Among the key pieces of legislation are:

House Bill 4397: This measure modernizes Illinois law by aligning it with the training and licensure standards already required of school psychologists. The legislation requires school psychologists to hold a specialized degree in school psychology, complete at least 60 graduate credit hours, and finish 1,200 hours of supervised experience. By codifying these established standards, the bill helps ensure students continue to receive high-quality mental health, behavioral, and educational support services in schools throughout the state.

House Bill 3460: This legislation creates new apprenticeship pathways for individuals pursuing licensure in barbering, cosmetology, esthetics, and nail technology. By expanding access to affordable, hands-on training opportunities, the measure helps remove barriers to entering these professions while strengthening Illinois’ workforce and providing employers with a pipeline of skilled talent.

“Investing in people is one of the most important responsibilities we have as legislators,” Crawford added. “Whether it’s helping students access critical support services or opening doors to career training and workforce opportunities, these initiatives will have a lasting impact on individuals, families, and communities across our state.”