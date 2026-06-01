LGH Obstetrics Ward heating and cooling upgrades complete

1 June 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing

Major upgrades of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system in older sections of the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) have reached another important milestone, with installation of the new HVAC systems to all patient rooms within Obstetrics Ward 4O now complete.

Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Bridget Archer, said the $3.3 million project has been delivered room by room to minimise disruption and maintain clinical services.

“The safety and comfort of patients and staff is of the utmost importance and these upgrades are already making a massive difference on Ward 4O,” Minister Archer said.

“Since works began in June 2025, new ducted heating and air conditioning has been installed directly into the 20 patient rooms and corridors in Ward 4O, delivering immediate benefits for patients, staff and visitors.

“The new systems have improved temperature control and provide a more comfortable environment.”

Works continue in D Block, where new HVAC upgrades were completed on Ward 6D in February this year and Ward 5D is expected to be finished in early June. The remaining two floors in D Block will then be upgraded progressively throughout 2026.

“We are fixing these longstanding heating and cooling issues to ensure patients have a safe and comfortable experience when they are in hospital,” Minister Archer said.

“Delivering these types of critical system upgrades within a working hospital is a highly complex task. As a result, the upgrades are being carefully staged and sequenced across rooms and wards to minimise disruption to clinical services and maintain continuity of care.”

Each floor’s new system is being commissioned as works are completed, delivering immediate benefits to those areas.