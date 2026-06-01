Glenorchy Sports Centre to strengthen community sport for future generations

1 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Sport

Foundation works are now complete at the Glenorchy Sports Centre, marking a major milestone.

Minister for Sport, Nick Duigan, said work on the next stage on the main structure will begin next week.

“This is a significant step forward in delivering more community sports courts for the northern suburbs,” Minister Duigan said.

“To date, 530 cubic metres of concrete has been poured which, alongside 44 tonnes of steel onsite, is forming the backbone of the emerging facility.

“The next phase of construction will see the building’s frame begin to rise, creating a visible sign of momentum as the new multisport facility takes shape.

“The facility is also giving back well beyond community sport. Tasmanian construction company Fairbrother is delivering the project, with a workforce of around 100, including apprentices who have already contributed 680 hours of hands-on training and development.

“This project forms part of our Government’s broader investment in community sporting infrastructure, ensuring Tasmanians have access to high‑quality facilities close to home.

“The Glenorchy facility is part of our commitment to strengthening grassroots sport and providing local facilities where young Tasmanians can stay active, develop skills and be part of their local sporting community.”

The Glenorchy Sports Centre will deliver four indoor multisport courts, a dedicated show court, modern amenities, accessible design features and flexible community spaces.

The Glenorchy Sports Centre remains on track for completion in mid‑2027.