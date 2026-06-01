Inaugural Older Tasmanians Ministerial Advisory Council appointed

1 June 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Ageing

Five older Tasmanians and two community organisations have been appointed to the inaugural Older Tasmanians Ministerial Advisory Council.

Minister for Ageing, Bridget Archer, said the establishment of this council was a key delivery in A Respectful, Age-Friendly Island: Older Tasmanians Action Plan 2025-2029.

“Older Tasmanians are immensely important in our community, and we recognise the valuable contributions they make to our society and our economy,” Minister Archer said.

“The council will contribute to the oversight and implementation of the Older Tasmanians Action Plan and be a reference point for government on issues affecting older Tasmanians.

“I look forward to working with all council members to achieve our vision of a respectful, age-friendly island where older Tasmanians are valued, connected and supported.”

Members of the council will provide advice to inform Tasmanian Government responses to issues and challenges experienced by older Tasmanians.

The council will assist in the development and delivery of Tasmanian Government policy, programs and projects to ensure older Tasmanians are valued, connected and supported.

For more information on the council and the Older Tasmanians Action Plan, please visit the Department of Premier and Cabinet website.