Ceremony Marking Serbian Diplomacy Day

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, addressed a ceremony today marking Serbian Diplomacy Day, attended by members of the diplomatic corps and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He emphasized that, even amid complex global circumstances, Serbia remains committed to a policy of peace, dialogue, cooperation, and preserving its independence in decision-making.

Recalling that the Principality’s Department of Foreign Affairs was established on 29 May 1839, Đurić underscored that Serbian diplomacy has throughout history served as a guardian of freedom, state dignity, and national interests.

“Nearly two centuries later, we gather not only to commemorate an institution, but also to pay tribute to an idea—that dialogue is stronger than isolation and that bridges between people and nations are more important than the walls that divide them. That idea has guided Serbian diplomacy through generations. Today, in a world that often appears uncertain, divided, and turbulent, it is more important than ever,” Minister Đurić stated.

The Minister emphasized that Serbia pursues a balanced and principled foreign policy, with a particular focus on preserving regional stability and strengthening cooperation in the Western Balkans. He also reiterated that Serbia remains committed to dialogue as the only sustainable path toward resolving the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, while respecting international law and safeguarding the rights of the Serbian people.

“The Western Balkans have experienced enough divisions over generations to fully understand the true value of stability. We know the cost of instability and how fragile peace can become when dialogue is absent. Therefore, Serbia will continue to be a factor of peace, predictability, and cooperation in the region. Our policy of extending a hand of cooperation is not merely declaratory; it is reflected in concrete initiatives relating to infrastructure connectivity, energy cooperation, the free movement of people, goods and capital, as well as participation in numerous regional frameworks,” Đurić stressed.

Speaking about European integration, Đurić stated that Serbia remains firmly committed to membership in the European Union, convinced that the integration process should bring tangible benefits to both citizens and the economy.

“A more connected Europe is a stronger Europe. Serbia stands ready to contribute to that shared future,” Minister Đurić emphasized.

The Serbian Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of economic diplomacy, noting that Serbia is today the largest and most dynamic economy in the Western Balkans, recognized as a country of knowledge, innovation, and investment potential.

“The task of our diplomacy is to present Serbia to the world as a country of talent, knowledge, and ambition—a place where ideas are born and where perhaps a new Tesla, Pupin, or Mileva Marić is still waiting for an opportunity,” Đurić said.

Referring to the organization of Expo 2027, the Minister pointed out that the more than 130 confirmed national participations are the result of intensive and dedicated diplomatic efforts that contribute to strengthening Serbia’s international standing.

Đurić also stated that one of the priorities of Serbian diplomacy is the preservation of the national identity, language, and culture of the Serbian people abroad, recalling that new supplementary Serbian-language schools have been opened around the world.

The Minister further noted that Serbia has strengthened its international position in recent years and further enhanced the standing of its citizens globally, as evidenced by the improved ranking of the Serbian passport on the Henley Passport Index.

He also highlighted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to modernize the diplomatic and consular network, strengthen its analytical capacities, and expand Serbia’s diplomatic presence worldwide.

The ceremony marking Serbian Diplomacy Day was held at the Ložionica, where an exhibition dedicated to diplomatic uniforms was also officially opened.

Minister Đurić laid a wreath in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building at the site where police officer Nenad Nikolić lost his life during the NATO bombing campaign.