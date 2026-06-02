Jović and Navarro Discuss Serbia–Argentina Cooperation

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Damjan Jović met today in Buenos Aires with Acting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Argentine Republic and Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Juan Manuel Navarro.

The two officials expressed their readiness to further deepen political dialogue and enhance overall bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Serbia and the Argentine Republic. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on economic relations and their further development, as well as on multilateral cooperation.

The interlocutors underscored the importance of consistent adherence to the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of international law.

State Secretary Jović thanked the Argentine side for its continuous and principled support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia.

The discussion also included an exchange of views on current regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides expressed their commitment to maintaining regular contacts and further strengthening bilateral relations across all areas of common interest.