Đurić and Finnish Foreign Minister Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, met today in Helsinki with Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, to discuss the intensification of political dialogue, economic cooperation, and the advancement of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and Minister Valtonen’s personal contribution to the development of relations between the two countries, Đurić conveyed that Serbia remains passionately committed to further strengthening bilateral ties. He noted that high-level meetings and contacts testify to the shared commitment to enhancing overall relations.

“Strong momentum has thus been created for further advancing cooperation and unlocking new potential in relations between Serbia and Finland,” Đurić emphasized.

The Serbian Foreign Minister also underlined that Serbia attaches particular importance to the visit, noting that more than a decade has passed since the last official visit by a Serbian foreign minister to Finland. He added that the discussions with Finland’s senior officials represent an important signal of mutual trust and support.

In the context of Serbia’s European integration process, Đurić expressed his expectation of continued support for Serbia’s further progress on its European path, including the earliest possible opening of Cluster 3, as well as the remaining negotiating clusters.

Referring to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, Đurić briefed Minister Valtonen on the current state of the Belgrade–Pristina dialogue, assessing that the process remains at a standstill. He also highlighted the difficult circumstances faced by the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija under the present conditions.

At the same time, Đurić thanked Finland for its contribution to preserving security in Kosovo and Metohija through its participation in the KFOR mission.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on current international issues, as well as on the positions of Serbia and Finland in the contemporary geopolitical environment. Regional developments were likewise discussed.

Speaking about prospects for cooperation, both sides noted that there is considerable scope for further advancement in the economic sphere, as well as in the fields of energy, information and communication technologies, and innovative technologies. Particular attention was devoted to opportunities for expanding cooperation in the promotion of start-ups and entrepreneurship and strengthening links between Serbian and Finnish institutions within innovation ecosystems, including through events such as the Slush conference in Helsinki.