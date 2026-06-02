Đurić: Finland Reaffirms Strong Support for Serbia’s European Future

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić stated during his visit to the Republic of Finland that his meetings with the country's highest-ranking officials reaffirmed strong and unequivocal support for Serbia’s European future and provided fresh impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Minister Đurić noted that his discussions with the President of Finland, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, and members of the Finnish Parliament confirmed support for Serbia’s European path. He emphasized that the visit itself represents an important step forward in strengthening relations between the two states, as it marks the first ministerial visit from Serbia to Finland in more than a decade.

“Today marks an important milestone in Serbian-Finnish relations and in Serbia’s European future,” Đurić stated.

He underlined that the discussions also covered broader political, security, and economic developments in Europe, noting a high degree of consensus on the view that a united Europe is also a stronger Europe. He pointed out that Serbia, as a centrally positioned country in Southeast Europe, together with the rest of the region, represents one of the continent’s key development opportunities.

Đurić added that he also discussed issues on which the two sides do not share fully aligned positions, including the issue of Kosovo and Metohija. He stressed that he drew attention to the difficult situation faced by the Serbian people in the province.

He further highlighted the excellent relations between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, conveying President Vučić’s greetings and invitation for President Stubb to visit Serbia. According to Đurić, he also discussed with Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen concrete modalities for supporting the European Union’s enlargement policy toward the Western Balkans, emphasizing the importance of economic connectivity and the region’s integration into European processes.

Speaking about economic cooperation, Đurić recalled that several Finnish companies are already operating in Serbia, particularly in the field of renewable energy, and expressed confidence that the volume of Finnish investment in Serbia will continue to grow in the period ahead.

He particularly underscored the importance of strengthening Serbia’s relations with the Nordic countries, describing the visit to Finland as a significant step in that direction.

“Today’s visit by the Serbian delegation represents a diplomatic breakthrough in Serbia’s engagement with the Nordic group of countries and a strengthening of our position in Northern Europe,” Serbia’s Foreign Minister stated.

He added that, alongside the recent opening of Serbia’s Embassy in Riga and the visit of National Assembly Speaker Ana Brnabić to the Nordic region, Serbia’s efforts to strengthen its presence and cooperation in Northern Europe are gaining additional momentum.