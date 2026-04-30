SDG Hero Expands in Thailand as Six-Party Partnership Drives Next Phase of Education for Sustainable Development

Government officials and institutional representatives signing the MOU Students receiving UNESCO certificates for outstanding participation in the SDG Hero program A group photo of representatives

Government, Schools, and Community Partners Unite to Scale Game-Based Sustainability Learning Across Samut Sakhon Province

上海, 上海, CHINA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SDG Hero initiative has taken a significant step forward in Thailand through a formal six-party partnership established in Samut Sakhon Province, bringing together government authorities, education institutions, and local stakeholders to advance sustainable development education at the school level.The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony held at the Grand Inter Hotel in Samut Sakhon, following several months of joint planning and coordination. The agreement brings together six key partners:• DAII Group – SDG Hero Thailand• Samut Sakhon Provincial Administrative Organization• Samut Sakhon Provincial Education Office• Samut Sakhon Primary Educational Service Area Office• Chiang Mai University• Samut Sakhon Provincial Health AssemblyThe presence of provincial government bodies, public education authorities, academic institutions, and community organizations at the signing reflects strong institutional support for integrating innovative learning approaches into the local education system.More than 80 participants attended the ceremony, including representatives from the SDG Hero Thailand team, members of the SDG 4 promotion committee, local government officials, school leaders, teachers, and students. The broad participation highlighted cross-sector engagement and reinforced the initiative's alignment with local education priorities.During the event, participating schools and students were recognized for their contributions to earlier implementation efforts:• Students from Coast Agriculture Cooperative School, Wat Lak Si School, and Wat Bang Pla School received certificates from UNESCO in recognition of their outstanding work• 14 school principals from participating schools were awarded certificates by the Samut Sakhon Provincial Education Office• Nine new schools joining the initiative were provided with SDG Hero board game sets for classroom useThe SDG Hero Thailand team presented the program's progress in the province and introduced upcoming implementation plans. Demonstrations showed how the SDG Hero board game can be applied in classroom settings to facilitate discussions on sustainability topics, while an exhibition area displayed student-created works, award-winning projects, and materials developed during teacher Game Master training sessions."The SDG Hero program has supported the development of teamwork, creative thinking, and communication skills among students. Teachers have expressed strong interest in independently facilitating SDG Hero activities and further integrating the approach into school-based learning," said a representative from the Samut Sakhon Provincial Education Office.Feedback from participating schools indicates that the program resonates with both educators and students, demonstrating the value of game-based learning in connecting sustainability concepts to student experiences.The partnership in Samut Sakhon reflects a broader shift toward more participatory and action-oriented approaches to education. By combining government support, school engagement, and community involvement, the initiative provides a practical model for introducing sustainability education in ways that are both accessible and locally relevant.About SDG HeroSDG Hero is a global game-based education program initiated by the Boke Foundation, designed to engage children and youth aged 9 to 16 in learning about sustainable development. Through interactive board game toolkits and facilitator-led workshops, the program translates complex sustainability concepts into hands-on learning experiences that encourage critical thinking, collaboration, and real-world action.To date, SDG Hero has reached more than 80,000 children and youth across over 60 countries, supported by a network of more than 1,500 trained Game Masters, offering a scalable and adaptable model for Education for Sustainable Development worldwide.

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