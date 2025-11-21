BOKE Foundation’s 'Game+'Case Debuts at COP30

Participants experiencing "SDG Hero" Han Yang, Head of BOKE's Sustainability Office and Secretary-General of BOKE Foundation, speaks at the COP30 thematic side event "Rooted in Real-Life Scenarios, Partnerships Spark Climate Action Momentum: Promoting Sustainable Retail and Circular Practice BOKE's "Gamified Education Empowers Global Youth Climate Action" project selected into 2025 Corporate (Park) Climate Action Case Collection

The initiative serves as a low-threshold, engaging supplement rather than a replacement for traditional education, enabling sustainable development concepts to take root through.” — Han Yang, Secretary-General of the BOKE Foundation

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BELÉM, Brazil，"SDG Hero" project, initiated by BOKE and BOKE Foundation, made its debut at the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) , capturing significant attention. Using interactive games as a medium, the project transforms complex climate issues into actionable and relatable experiences for adolescents, showcasing how Chinese game companies are actively responding to climate change.On November 17 at the COP30 climate summit, the “Game Co-Creation Workshop” turned the GAUC pavilion into a hive of collective creativity. Amid lively card-game simulations, a student from a Global South country raised a pivotal question: “How do we design rules that make players feel the ripple effects of a single climate decision?” Facilitators then guided small, mixed groups of students and youth organization members through a hands-on design sprint. Using the “SDG Hero” toolkit, each team built original board games focused on Climate Action (SDG 13). Concepts ranged from games about extreme weather and carbon pricing to urban flood resilience—and several drew narrative inspiration from the conference’s own setting, the endangered Amazon rainforest."For many schools in developing countries, adding a new subject isn't practical. A better way is to weave climate content into existing classes or activities through games, making it easier for both teachers and students," said an international organization representative during the discussion.On November 18, at the COP side event on "Rooted in Real-Life Scenarios, Partnerships Spark Climate Action Momentum," Han Yang, Head of the BOKE Sustainability Strategy Office and Secretary-General of the BOKE Foundation, shared practical insights from the SDG Hero project. She described SDG Hero as "a gamified educational tool that translates the complex 17 Sustainable Development Goals into understandable, actionable tasks through game mechanics." She added, "We developed the 'Climate Capers' expansion pack to help youth grasp climate action in a more intuitive and fun way—by playing."Notably, during COP30, the "Selected Cases for 2025 Business(Industrial Park) Climate Action Cases," jointly released by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment's Center for Environmental Education and Communications and the Pathway to Climate Action Center, featured BOKE's "Gamified Education Empowering Global Youth Climate Action" case. This casebook compiles 27 exemplary cases aiming to showcase innovative corporate practices in green, low-carbon transition to the international community. BOKE was the only selected entity recognized for promoting climate education through gamification, marking official endorsement of the "using games to spark public engagement" approach.Launched in 2021, "SDG Hero" has now been implemented in over 50 countries worldwide, training more than 1,500 Game Masters and reaching over 60,000 youth. It has effectively enhanced young people's awareness and willingness to act on climate issues. As a flagship achievement of BOKE in the "Game+Charity" domain, SDG Hero consistently aligns with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. It has been frequently invited to UN side events and youth forums, receiving recognition from figures such as UN Under-Secretary-General Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, continuously demonstrating China's practical solutions in leveraging technology to empower education and foster social good through innovation.BOKE remains committed to corporate social responsibility, continuously integrating sustainable development principles into its business operations and actively exploring the potential of "Game+" to address social issues. Its participation at COP30 and being selected for the casebook signify growing global recognition for its gamified approach to climate education, contributing a exploratory model for how the Chinese gaming industry can engage in global climate governance.About SDG Hero：SDG Hero is a global educational innovation initiative launched in 2021 by BOKE Technology and BOKE Foundation. Based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the program adopts game-based learning as its core approach to foster knowledge, skills, and values among young learners.The project collaborates with entities like the UNESCO Chair on Peace Education and the UNESCO Greening Education Partnership.

