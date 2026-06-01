Two more TassieDoc clinics on the way

1 June 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing

Important milestones have been reached to deliver two more bulkbilling TassieDoc clinics and expand access to affordable primary healthcare for communities who need it most.

A TassieDoc clinic will be located in Bridport, which was identified as an area with demonstrated community need for primary health services during the initial Expressions of Interest process and evaluation phase.

A request for tender process will now commence to identify the most suitable provider to deliver more bulk billed appointments in Bridport after multiple bids were received in the region, with the tender to be advertised later this month.

Negotiations are also underway to establish a second new bulkbilling TassieDoc clinic in southern Tasmania, with details now being finalised before the location and operator is announced.

Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Bridget Archer, said the Government is delivering the healthcare Tasmanians need.

“Although primary healthcare is an Australian Government responsibility, we are stepping in to support general practices to deliver more bulk billed GP appointments around the State,” Minister Archer said.

“Two more TassieDoc clinics are now on the way, with each to provide 20,000 bulk-billed GP appointments per year to ensure regional Tasmanians can access the care they need, regardless of their ability to pay.

“This is in addition to the other TassieDoc locations that our Government has already announced in the Huon Valley, Deloraine, Westbury, and four locations on Tasmania’s West Coast.

“Our initiatives will help ensure Tasmanians get the right care at the right time, which will not only boost access to affordable health care, but also relieve pressure on our Emergency Departments.

“I look forward to providing our communities with further updates on these two new clinics as plans progress.”