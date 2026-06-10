Federal health cuts to impact palliative aged care support

10 June 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Ageing

Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing and Minister for Ageing, Bridget Archer, has called out the Federal Government for cutting funding to the Comprehensive Palliative Care in Aged Care initiative (CPCiAC).

The jointly-funded program provides specialist palliative care support to older Tasmanians living in residential aged care homes, and includes dedicated Clinical Nurse Consultant positions and medical oversight.

Minister Archer said the program has made a real difference for older Tasmanians in aged care and said the Commonwealth’s decision was extremely disappointing.

“The Federal Government’s decision to cut funding will reduce access to specialist palliative care in aged care homes across Tasmania and add more pressure on health services,” Minister Archer said.

“I wrote to Minister Butler and Assistant Minister White on this issue earlier this year and was very disappointed to receive a response essentially wiping their hands of the issue.

“More than 4,000 residents across 72 facilities have received specialist palliative care through the program – care that would otherwise not have been available.

“Importantly, 98 per cent of supported residents were able to die in their preferred place, most often their aged care home, consistent with their wishes and national best practice.

“Older Tasmanians deserve dignity and comfort, and to make their own choices for end of life care, and this program helped to deliver that."

Minister Archer said while the Tasmanian Department of Health was currently working through the implications of the Commonwealth's decision to see what could be done at a State level, the Commonwealth should reverse this decision.

“Much like with primary care, it cannot always fall to the states to fund these services simply to help Canberra’s bottom line,” Minister Archer said.

“We call on the Australian Government and Rebecca White to commit to ongoing funding for this important program."