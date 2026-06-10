Industry-led training delivering for Tasmania’s tourism and hospitality sector

10 June 2026 Jane Howlett, Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events Felix Ellis, Minister for Skills and Jobs

The Tasmanian Government is backing the next generation of tourism and hospitality workers by strengthening industry-led training across the State.

Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events, Jane Howlett, said the Government is building a skilled, job-ready workforce for Tasmania’s growing visitor economy.

“With one in six Tasmanians employed in our tourism and hospitality industry, we know how vital these sectors are for our economy and our community,” Minister Howlett said.

“That's why we’re backing tourism at every level, supporting businesses and upskilling staff through the Tasmanian Hospitality and Tourism Academy.

“The academy delivers practical, industry-designed training that equips people with real-world skills and creates pathways into hospitality and tourism careers across Tasmania.”

Minister for Skills and Jobs, Felix Ellis, said that in 2025, the academy delivered 86 courses across Tasmania, including Hobart, Launceston, Devonport, Orford and Northwest Bay, with more than 820 enrolments across accredited and non-accredited programs.

“Demand for training continues to grow strongly in 2026, with 287 bookings received between 1 January and 7 May,” Minister Ellis said.

“That’s a 42 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2025.

“Importantly, this is training developed by industry, for industry, ensuring that the academy can continue delivering high-quality, practical training that meets the needs of employers and helps more Tasmanians access rewarding careers in our visitor economy.”

The academy programs cover a broad range of visitor economy skills, from barista training and responsible service of alcohol accreditation, through to leadership development, visitor experience guiding, food and beverage skills and event training.