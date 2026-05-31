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St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR & DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4005888

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper James LeBlanc                      

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/30/2026 at 2009 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Boston Road, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: VCOR and DLS

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Beaucage

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/30/2026 at approximately 2009, Troopers were on routine patrol in the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a routine traffic stop.  The operator was identified as Beaucage, Beaucage was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and violating active conditions of release. Beaucage was taken into custody for processing and released on citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/2026 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

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St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR & DLS

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