St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR & DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4005888
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James LeBlanc
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/30/2026 at 2009 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Boston Road, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: VCOR and DLS
ACCUSED: Joseph Beaucage
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/30/2026 at approximately 2009, Troopers were on routine patrol in the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a routine traffic stop. The operator was identified as Beaucage, Beaucage was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and violating active conditions of release. Beaucage was taken into custody for processing and released on citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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