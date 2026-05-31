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Berlin Barracks // Eluding a Police Officer, Obstruction of Justice and Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3004367

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler                             

STATION:  Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2026 at 1935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 N Exit 7

VIOLATION: Eluding a Police Officer, Obstruction of Justice, Gross Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:  Thomas Brown                                             

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were conducting routine patrols on Interstate 89 near Exit 7. Troopers observed a vehicle committing multiple motor vehicle infractions, in violation of Title 23. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, refused to stop. While eluding, the vehicle was being operated in a grossly negligent manner. Additionally, the operator disposed of potential evidence by throwing it out of the vehicle onto Interstate 89. The vehicle then stopped, the operator was identified as 42-year-old Thomas Brown. Brown was subsequently arrested and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2026 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Washinton County Superior Court -  Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

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Berlin Barracks // Eluding a Police Officer, Obstruction of Justice and Gross Negligent Operation

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