Westminster Barracks/ VAPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1004678
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron
McCutcheon
STATION:
Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/29/2026 @ 1708 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Gramma Cutts Ln, Townshend,
VT.
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Michelle
Omasta
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hatfield, MA.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont
State Police received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Gramma Cutts
Ln in the town of Townshend, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation of the
incident revealed Michelle Omasta violated conditions of an abuse prevention
order. Omasta was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont
Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 06/01/2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2026 at 1230
hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov
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