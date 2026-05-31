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Westminster Barracks/ VAPO

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B1004678

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon                          

STATION: Westminster                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2026 @ 1708 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Gramma Cutts Ln, Townshend, VT.

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Michelle Omasta                                          

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hatfield, MA.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Gramma Cutts Ln in the town of Townshend, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation of the incident revealed Michelle Omasta violated conditions of an abuse prevention order. Omasta was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 06/01/2026 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2026 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: NO   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov

 

 

 

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Westminster Barracks/ VAPO

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