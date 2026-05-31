Westminster Barracks/ VAPO



STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B1004678 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon STATION: Westminster CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 05/29/2026 @ 1708 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Gramma Cutts Ln, Townshend, VT. VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order ACCUSED: Michelle Omasta AGE: 62 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hatfield, MA. SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Gramma Cutts Ln in the town of Townshend, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation of the incident revealed Michelle Omasta violated conditions of an abuse prevention order. Omasta was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 06/01/2026 at 1230 hours. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2026 at 1230 hours COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division LODGED: NO BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: YES Trooper Cameron McCutcheon Vermont State Police Troop B - Westminster 1330 Westminster Heights Road Putney, VT 05346 (802) 722-4600 cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov

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