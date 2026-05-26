Update on Carter Lake Homicide Investigation

May 1, 2026

DES MOINES, Iowa - On April 28, 2026, Carter Lake Police conducted a welfare check and located a deceased male inside a hotel room. Carter Lake Police subsequently contacted the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation for assistance. On April 30, 2026, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the deceased male as 63-year-old Kenneth Bruce Gauff of Omaha, Nebraska. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

On April 30, 2026, Joseph Edward Bertolino was charged with Murder in the First Degree, a class A Felony.

Bertolino is currently in custody in Lancaster County, Nebraska for Attempted First Degree Assault on a Police Officer, stemming from an assault in Lincoln on April 28, 2026. On May 1, 2026, Bertolino appeared in court and waived extradition. He will be transported to Iowa to face his murder charge.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Complaint and Affidavit (81.51 KB) .pdf

Related press release below.

DCI Investigates Homicide in Carter Lake, Iowa | Iowa Department of Public Safety

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

Iowa Department of Public Safety

215 E 7th St

Des Moines IA 50319

https://dps.iowa.gov