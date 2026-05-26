Honoring Iowa's Fallen Officers

May 4, 2026

DES MOINES, Iowa - On Friday, May 8, 2026, Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens, State of Iowa leadership, law enforcement partners, and families will pay tribute to fallen peace officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Iowa DPS remains dedicated to remembering the brave men and women of law enforcement who died in the line of duty protecting Iowans. Fortunately, no names are being added to the memorial during Friday's program.

If you are unable to attend this year's ceremony, you can show appreciation by observing National Police Week May 11-17, 2026. Please take time to thank peace officers for protecting and serving our communities.

Event details:

Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Iowa Peace Officer Memorial

Grounds East of Oran Pape State Office Building

215 East 7th Street

Des Moines, Iowa 50319

(Rain Location: State Capitol rotunda)

Facebook Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/IowaDPS/

More information about the memorial and previous honorees

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes seven divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state, and federal government agencies and the private sector to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service, and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, Professional Development and Support Services Division, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

Iowa Department of Public Safety

215 E. 7th St.

Des Moines, IA 50319

https://dps.iowa.gov