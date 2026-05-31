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Tick Free MV- Deer Survey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 For More Information: Virginia Barbatti, 202-297-4376, virginia@tickfreemv.org For Technical 

Questions: Dr. Jason Boulanger, jason@whitebuffaloinc.org


Tick Free Martha’s Vineyard to Launch Island-Wide Aerial Deer Survey Using Thermal Drone Technology

Tick Free Martha’s Vineyard (Tick Free MV) will launch an Island-wide aerial deer survey next week. 

The survey will use thermal drone technology and run between February 15 and March 7, 2026, weather 

permitting.


The survey is designed to collect baseline data on the Island’s deer population size and 

distribution. Deer are a key host in the tick life cycle, and the Vineyard experiences some of the 

highest rates of tick-borne diseases and allergies in the country. Accurate deer population data is 

a foundational input for informed public health and land-management decision-making.


Tick Free MV has retained White Buffalo, an independent conservation nonprofit based in 

Connecticut, to conduct the survey and analyze the results. White Buffalo has conducted multiple 

aerial deer surveys with this technology across New England. Dr. Jason Boulanger of White Buffalo 

is overseeing the operation on Martha’s Vineyard.


The drone flights will take place between dusk and dawn, when cooler ground temperatures and 

leaf-off vegetation allow deer to be clearly detected using thermal imaging. These small, unmanned 

aircraft systems, equipped with infrared thermal cameras, will be operated by FAA-certified pilots 

in compliance with all applicable federal aviation regulations. The drones follow a systematic grid 

pattern to ensure consistent, Island-wide coverage. All launch and landing activities will occur at 

pre-approved locations, with advance permission from public and private landholders.


Thermal imagery detects heat signatures, allowing trained wildlife observers to distinguish deer 

from other animals or heat sources. The survey does not capture identifiable images of people, 

faces, or homes, and the sole purpose of image review is to confirm and count deer.


“This survey is about collecting reliable data,” said Virginia Barbatti, Executive Director of Tick 

Free MV. “Understanding how large our deer population has become and where they cluster is an 

essential step in having informed community conversations. The last local deer survey was conducted 

in 2013 using traditional aircraft. This survey will use the latest drone technology to provide an 

updated, more comprehensive view.”

Island residents may notice nighttime drone activity during the survey window.

Tick Free MV Press Release Aerial Deer Survey 2-9-2026.pdf  

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Tick Free MV- Deer Survey

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