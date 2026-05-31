Tick Free MV- Deer Survey
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
For More Information: Virginia Barbatti, 202-297-4376, virginia@tickfreemv.org For Technical
Questions: Dr. Jason Boulanger, jason@whitebuffaloinc.org
Tick Free Martha’s Vineyard to Launch Island-Wide Aerial Deer Survey Using Thermal Drone Technology
Tick Free Martha’s Vineyard (Tick Free MV) will launch an Island-wide aerial deer survey next week.
The survey will use thermal drone technology and run between February 15 and March 7, 2026, weather
permitting.
The survey is designed to collect baseline data on the Island’s deer population size and
distribution. Deer are a key host in the tick life cycle, and the Vineyard experiences some of the
highest rates of tick-borne diseases and allergies in the country. Accurate deer population data is
a foundational input for informed public health and land-management decision-making.
Tick Free MV has retained White Buffalo, an independent conservation nonprofit based in
Connecticut, to conduct the survey and analyze the results. White Buffalo has conducted multiple
aerial deer surveys with this technology across New England. Dr. Jason Boulanger of White Buffalo
is overseeing the operation on Martha’s Vineyard.
The drone flights will take place between dusk and dawn, when cooler ground temperatures and
leaf-off vegetation allow deer to be clearly detected using thermal imaging. These small, unmanned
aircraft systems, equipped with infrared thermal cameras, will be operated by FAA-certified pilots
in compliance with all applicable federal aviation regulations. The drones follow a systematic grid
pattern to ensure consistent, Island-wide coverage. All launch and landing activities will occur at
pre-approved locations, with advance permission from public and private landholders.
Thermal imagery detects heat signatures, allowing trained wildlife observers to distinguish deer
from other animals or heat sources. The survey does not capture identifiable images of people,
faces, or homes, and the sole purpose of image review is to confirm and count deer.
“This survey is about collecting reliable data,” said Virginia Barbatti, Executive Director of Tick
Free MV. “Understanding how large our deer population has become and where they cluster is an
essential step in having informed community conversations. The last local deer survey was conducted
in 2013 using traditional aircraft. This survey will use the latest drone technology to provide an
updated, more comprehensive view.”
Island residents may notice nighttime drone activity during the survey window.
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