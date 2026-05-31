2026 Elections - Dukes County Commission

All seven county commissioner seats are up for election every two years as part of the state elections. The commissioners elected this year will serve for a two-year term that will start in January 2027. There can not be more than two county commissioners from the same town.

If you are interested in running, please pick up Nomination papers at the West Tisbury Town Clerk's Office. You will need to collect at least 25 signatures county-wide, which signatures need to be certified by the respective town clerks. The Nomination papers with signatures need to be submitted to the Town Clerks for certification no later than April 28th. Please check with individual Town Clerk offices for their business hours. It is a good idea to collect additional signatures.

Please refer to the Candidates-Guide-2026.pdf , and if you have any additional questions, please contact the Secretary of State's Elections Division.