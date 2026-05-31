Osprey Watch at Wolfe's Neck Woods
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: June 3, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location: 426 Wolfe's Neck Road, Freeport, Maine 04032
State Park: Wolfe's Neck Woods
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Pause trailside on the accessible White Pines Trail for a look into the life of nesting ospreys. Wheelchair accessible program. Meet at the benches by the second parking lot.
Contact Phone: (207) 865-4465
Cost: Free with park admission: $1.00 for ages 5-11, $4.00 for Maine residents ages 12-64, $6.00 for nonresidents ages 12-64, $2.00 for nonresidents 65 and older; persons under 5 and Maine residents 65 and older are free.
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