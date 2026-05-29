Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service

Date: June 2, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Location: Merryspring Nature Center, 30 Conway Road, Camden, Maine, 04843

Event Type: Workshop/Training

Maine Forest Service District Forester Allyssa Gregory will lead a field walk complementing her online presentation on How Historical Events Shaped the Forest of Merryspring, hosted by Merryspring Nature Center on Tuesday, June 2, at 12:00 pm. The talk is free for members and $10 for non-members and is part of the 'Tuesday Talks' series.

Please dress accordingly and wear good hiking shoes. Bring your insect repellent of choice.

Join Allyssa Gregory for a walk focused on how historical events, both natural and human, shaped the forests of Merryspring. During the walk, participants will have the opportunity to see the evidence of past disturbances that created the forest we enjoy today.