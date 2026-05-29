May 27, 2026

Farm-fresh Maine-grown produce is available to older adults enrolled in the program.

AUGUSTA - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Maine Senior FarmShare Program (MSFP) will soon begin enrolling participants for the 2026 season. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Maine Senior FarmShare Program, which has helped connect older adults with fresh Maine-grown produce, cut herbs, and honey while supporting local farms across the state.

Enrollment for the 2026 season will open on June 1, 2026.

Interested older adults may complete an online application on the MSFP website. This application includes a menu that lists farms by county, so they can select the farm they would like to enroll with in MSFP. An applicant can choose a farm in any county, regardless of where they live. Applicants will receive immediate email notification indicating whether they are eligible or ineligible.

Participants who do not have access to a computer, smartphone, tablet, or other internet-capable device are encouraged to identify a proxy with a computer and email address who can enroll on their behalf. A proxy can be a relative, friend, neighbor, or caseworker. A proxy may also be designated to pick up farm shares on a senior's behalf. Participants who do not have access to technology or need further enrollment support may contact program staff by phone at (207) 287-3491. It is important to note that an email address is NOT required to use the online application.

The new eEnrollment system applies to participants who sign up to receive farm shares directly from farms. It does not apply to participants who enroll to use farm shares at farmers' markets. In-person farmers market enrollment starts during the first week of June at farmers markets designated by the Maine Federation of Farmers Markets to participate in MSFP.

Through MSFP, Maine farmers provide fresh, unprocessed, locally grown produce directly to eligible older adults. Each participant receives a $50 share during the growing season. All produce is grown in Maine and may include fruits, vegetables, culinary herbs, and unprocessed honey.

Participants must be Maine residents 60 years or older, 55 years or older for Native Americans, or 18 years or older for disabled adults living in a housing facility that offers congregate dining and that is primarily occupied by older adults. The income eligibility guidelines are listed on the DACF MSFP website. Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis as funds remain available.

The MFSP helps address food insecurity experienced by Maine's older adults. The fresh Maine-grown produce can help participants nurture and sustain themselves with everything from berries, apples, and potatoes to herbs, honey, and more! Every farm and farmers' market offers something different.

MSFP is a program of Maine DACF. The Maine DACF receives a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to fund the MSFP. For more information about MSFP, visit the DACF website or contact MSFP by email at seniorfarmshare.agr@maine.gov or by phone at (207) 287-3491.

This project has been funded at least in part by Federal funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The contents of this publication do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nor does mention of trade names, commercial products, or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. Government