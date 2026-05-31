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BOCC Executive Session Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Section 286.011(8), Florida Statutes, the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners will meet in Executive Session at 34 Forbes Street, Apalachicola, Florida, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. (ET), or as soon thereafter as the issue may be heard, to receive advice concerning the following pending litigation:

The Landing at SGI, LLC v. Board of County Commissioners, Franklin County, Florida, Case No. 2025-CA-56, Franklin County Circuit Court.

County Attorney Thomas M. Shuler, County Land Use Attorney David Theriaque, County Commissioner Anthony Croom, County Commissioner Ricky Jones, County Commissioner Ottice Amison, County Commissioner Cheryl Sanders, County Commissioner Jessica Ward, and County Coordinator Michael Moron will be attending the Executive Session.

The entire Executive Session will be transcribed by a certified court reporter and filed with the County Clerk.  The transcript of the Executive Session will be made a part of the public record upon conclusion of the above-referenced litigation.

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BOCC Executive Session Notice

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