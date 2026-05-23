Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

In celebration of America 250, Mrs. Brenda Karlin will be leading a Public Reading of our Declaration of Independence the weekend of Flag Day, June 13 and 14. The event will be at the SGI Lighthouse Park from 1:00 to 1:30 pm each day.

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