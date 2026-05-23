DOH-Franklin Issues Water Quality Health Advisory

May 22, 2026

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) has issued a water quality advisory for the following location:

Carrabelle Beach

Tests completed on Thursday, May 21, 2026, indicate that the water quality at Carrabelle Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches .

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov .

November 5, 2025

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is

lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following location:

Alligator Point Beach

Tests completed on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point Beach shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or visit Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.

===============================================================================================

October 23, 2025

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) has issued a water quality advisory for the following location:

Alligator Point Beach

Tests completed on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcusbacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.

================================================================================================

October 10, 2025

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) has issued a water quality advisory for the following location:

Alligator Point Beach

Tests completed on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.

==================================================================================================

August 20, 2025

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following locations:

Alligator Point Beach

Carrabelle Beach

Tests completed on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point Beach and Carrabelle Beach shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or visit Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.

###

===================================================================================================================

August 8, 2025

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following location:

St. George Island Beach

Tests completed on Thursday, August 7, 2025, indicate that the water quality at St. George Island shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

Please note that water quality advisories for Alligator Point and Carrabelle Beach are still active and have not been lifted at this time.

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or visit Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.

===========================================================================================================================

August 7, 2025

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) has issued a water quality advisory for the following locations:

Alligator Point Beach

St. George Island Beach

Tests completed on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point Beach and St. George Island Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

Please note that water quality advisories for Carrabelle Beach are still active and have not been lifted at this time.

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.

========================================================================================================

August 1, 2025

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) has issued a water quality advisory for the following location:

Carrabelle Beach

Tests completed on Thursday, July 31, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Carrabelle Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcusbacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.

=====================================================================================================================================

July 23, 2025

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following locations:

Alligator Point Beach and Carrabelle Beach

Tests completed on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point Beach and Carrabelle Beach shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available atFloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or visit Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.

=======================================================================================================================

July 11, 2025

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) has issued a water quality advisory for the following location:

Alligator Point Beach

Tests completed on Thursday, July 10, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.