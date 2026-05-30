Lymphatic drainage techniques aid Veterans exposed to toxins

VA Ozarks achieves promising results with new treatment approach

Thanks to an innovative approach to treatment being performed at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHCSO), Veterans exposed to harmful toxins during their service are receiving relief from various debilitating symptoms.

Dr. Naomi Moran, an occupational therapist, certified lymphedema therapist and Army Veteran, is achieving significant results by incorporating lymphatic drainage techniques. Her patients report relief from symptoms caused by exposure to airborne toxins during their service.

Specializing in impaired lymph drainage

Moran specializes in treating conditions related to impaired drainage of lymph fluid, which she calls “the sewer water” in our body. Whenever there is inflammation and swelling, that swelling is lymph fluid. When lymph fluid does not drain properly, the back-up can negatively impact health. Moran recognized that Veterans who have been exposed to airborne toxins had similar symptoms as Veterans who had impaired lymph drainage from other causes, such as radiation and surgical treatments for cancer. She started using those same lymphatic treatment techniques to treat her patients with toxic exposures.

Sources and symptoms of toxin exposure

Sources of active-duty toxin exposure include burn pits, chemical warfare, jet fuel and Agent Orange, among others. Veterans exposed to toxins often suffer from a wide range of symptoms, such as chronic breathing and sinus issues, headaches, skin rashes, brain fog, restless legs and sleep disturbances. Currently, there are no known interventions that target toxic exposure symptom reduction, and Moran’s treatment has the potential to revolutionize this care and ease Veteran suffering.

Morgan Hopson is one of the Veterans receiving benefits from the treatments. Hopson, who served in the 41st Transportation Company, didn’t then know that his biggest battle would come after he returned home. During his tour, he was exposed to sarin gas, leaving him with severe cognitive, respiratory and lymphatic issues.

“When I came home, I thought I was going to die. Many of my fellow Veterans passed away after returning home and I thought I was next,” he recalled.

Hopson’s despair turned into hope when Moran began incorporating lymphatic drainage techniques into his treatment plan. As treatment progressed, she focused more on neuro-inflammation and using techniques aimed at mobilizing lymphatic drainage from his brain. Within six months of starting this treatment, Hopson stopped declining and started improving. Over the past two years, he experienced a remarkable improvement in his condition.

“Thanks to Moran and this treatment, I now have hope and a better quality of life. The toxins are still in me, but I’m no longer in a wheelchair,” he said. “I can sleep at night. Imaging and testing show my brain functioning has improved. I’m not in and out of the hospital anymore, and my life no longer has an ‘expiration date.’ This treatment is saving my life!”

Broader application for Veterans

Moran is using the same lymphatic drainage approach for other Veterans exposed to toxins. For many of her patients, using an in-home, FDA-approved, VA-issued device to mobilize lymphatic fluid has been a game changer. The ability to receive effective treatment in the comfort of their own homes makes this approach even more beneficial, providing Veterans with convenience and positive results that enhance their overall well-being.

Promising research and results

Moran’s research and findings utilizing this device for Veterans with post-exposure symptoms is promising. The pilot study found that Veterans who used the device reported significant improvements in their symptoms. For instance, with consistent home usage, 83% reported a decrease in headaches, 61% experienced better breathing, and 61% had improved sleep patterns. For many of these Veterans, lymphatic drainage treatment has made a huge difference in their quality of life.

“So many Veterans that have been exposed to toxins are suffering from chronic pain,” said Moran. “More research needs to be conducted. But I am thrilled to provide this technique that can provide relief for Veterans and want every Veteran to know, we can help.”

VHCSO is dedicated to rigorously researching the outcomes of this treatment for Veterans with toxic exposure and remains steadfast in its commitment to providing the highest quality care for our nation’s heroes.