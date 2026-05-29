Salem District RoadWatch: May 29 - June 5, 2026

The following is a list of forecasted highway projects that may impact traffic traveling in the 12-county Salem Transportation District this week. Work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and weather dependent. New information is noted by "NEW" and updates are noted when a current project has had an update added to the listing. The Salem District covers Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski and Roanoke.



TRAFFIC ALERT INFORMATION:

511: For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511, download the 511 App or visit VDOT.Virginia.gov.

For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511, download the 511 App or visit VDOT.Virginia.gov. X: You can also follow us @VaDOTSalem or 511 X feeds for the southwest area of Virginia at @511southwestva.

You can also follow us @VaDOTSalem or 511 X feeds for the southwest area of Virginia at @511southwestva. FACEBOOK: Join our Facebook community group page at facebook.com/groups/VDOTSalem for traffic impacts and general information on projects in the Salem District area.

Join our Facebook community group page at facebook.com/groups/VDOTSalem for traffic impacts and general information on projects in the Salem District area. On the 511 website, drivers can also sign up to receive personalized traffic alerts, view traffic cameras or download the free 511 mobile app for Android or iPhone.

GENERAL ROAD AND BRIDGE MAINTENANCE: VDOT performs the following activities as part of routine maintenance on roadways throughout the district. To submit a work order request or road repairs or assistance, contact our customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or submit online at www.my.vdot.virginia.gov.

PAVING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

– Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. SURFACE TREATMENT OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will begin surface treatment operations on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. The road surface may be rough for a several weeks after surface treatment is applied. Once it packs down, the road surface will be brushed and return to a more smooth surface.

– Weather permitting, crews will begin surface treatment operations on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. The road surface may be rough for a several weeks after surface treatment is applied. Once it packs down, the road surface will be brushed and return to a more smooth surface. PAVEMENT MARKINGS – Pavement marking operations will be performed district wide, in various counties on secondary routes. These will be mobile operations with lane closures, as they proceed through each county. Motorists should use caution and follow mobile signs for direction.

Pavement marking operations will be performed district wide, in various counties on secondary routes. These will be mobile operations with lane closures, as they proceed through each county. Motorists should use caution and follow mobile signs for direction. DITCHING, GRADING, SLOPE AND SHOULDER REPAIRS – Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

– Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. PIPE REPLACEMENTS – Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. DRAINAGE MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. MOWING, TREE TRIMMING AND BRUSH REMOVAL (VARIOUS ROUTES) – Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.

Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures. BRIDGE INSPECTIONS – Contractors perform bridge inspections on various bridges throughout the district. Most inspections involve a bucket truck under a bridge and are performed during the hours 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., outside of peak travel hours. Drivers may see lane or shoulder closures and flagging operations during the inspection.

Contractors perform bridge inspections on various bridges throughout the district. Most inspections involve a bucket truck under a bridge and are performed during the hours 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., outside of peak travel hours. Drivers may see lane or shoulder closures and flagging operations during the inspection. UNPAVED ROAD MAINTENANCE – Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic. GUARDRAIL REPAIRS - Lane closures may be in place for guardrail repairs at various locations. Work will be performed during daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PAVING INFORMATION: VDOT now offers coverage of tracking paving progress statewide, which allows community members and stakeholders to view specific locations slated for paving and individual details of each project. Paving season typically extends from April to November and the map is updated weekly to detail exactly where paving projects are planned, ongoing and show how they’re to give residents and travelers a tool to use to best plan for travel and stay safe near these work zones. Drivers can get specific information about the status of paving projects at the Virginia Roads Paving Map or www.virginiaroads.org.

INTERSTATE 8 1

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * INTERSTATE 81 ACCELERATION RAMP EXTENSION AT EXIT 162 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY – This ramp extension project is underway and as part of the project, the on-ramp from Route 11 onto northbound 81 was previously closed but is now back open. This project will extend the on-ramp onto northbound I-81 about 1,000 feet. The project also includes installing drainage structures and constructing a retaining wall alongside the slope. As work progresses, additional ramp and lane closures may be in place during nighttime hours. During construction, barrier wall will be installed along the right shoulder of northbound I-81 at exit 162. Electronic message boards will alert drivers to the upcoming ramp closure and announce any schedule changes. Work is expected to be completed in late 2026.

Weather permitting, alternating northbound and southbound lane closures for drainage improvements will be in place on Route 11 in Buchanan between I-81 and the Exxon station next to the northbound off ramp at exit 162. All I-81 ramps will remain open.

Drivers can expect other nighttime right and left lane closures in place on I-81. Drivers use caution in the area of the work zone.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * INTERSTATE 81 BRIDGE WORK AT EXIT 156 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY – Bridge work is underway on northbound and southbound I-81 at Exit 156. Milling and paving the bridge deck will take place in both directions beginning with the northbound side first and then southbound once northbound is completed. Drivers can expect lane closures on I-81 during nighttime hours. Slow roll operations are expected periodically and flagging operations will be used during barrier wall placement on Route 640 (Brughs Mill Road). Expected completion is fall 2026.

SLOW ROLLS: Slow roll operations are possible during nighttime hours, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., on I-81 will be in place for bridge Jacking and blocking. Slow roll operations for northbound will start at Exit 150 and slow roll operations for southbound will start at the Troutville Rest Area at mile marker 158. Flagging operations will be in place on Route 640 under the bridges at Exit 156 will also be in place.

Slow roll operations are possible during nighttime hours, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., on I-81 will be in place for bridge Jacking and blocking. Slow roll operations for northbound will start at Exit 150 and slow roll operations for southbound will start at the Troutville Rest Area at mile marker 158. Flagging operations will be in place on Route 640 under the bridges at Exit 156 will also be in place. Temporary traffic barrier in place on westbound side of Route 640 under the I-81 bridges off exit 156 with lanes narrowed to 11 feet.

Nighttime outside and inside lane closures may be in place on I-81 from mile marker 155 to 157, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * INTERSTATE 81 ACCELERATION RAMP EXTENSIONS AT MILE MARKER 94 IN PULASKI COUNTY AND 105 IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY- Work is underway on the extension of two acceleration lanes on I-81. The first one will be the entrance ramp onto I-81 southbound at mile marker 94, the entrance ramp onto I-81 southbound. The second one will be the entrance ramp onto I-81 northbound at mile marker 105 in Montgomery County. Scheduled completion date for both projects is summer 2026. During construction, drivers can expect:

RAMP CLOSURES : The entrance ramp to I-81 southbound at exit 94 will be closed during overnight hours on May 31 through June 2. Traffic will be detoured onto F-064 (Draper Valley Road) to the entrance ramp at exit 89. Other closures are possible. Watch message boards for updates.

: The entrance ramp to I-81 southbound at exit 94 will be closed during overnight hours on May 31 through June 2. Traffic will be detoured onto F-064 (Draper Valley Road) to the entrance ramp at exit 89. Other closures are possible. Watch message boards for updates. LANE CLOSURES: Nighttime lane closures northbound and southbound from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., the following morning, Sunday through Thursday.

Nighttime lane closures northbound and southbound from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., the following morning, Sunday through Thursday. Shoulder closures throughout the work zone area.

Slow rolls on I-81 between mile markers 98 and 105 of up to 15 minutes may be in place during nighttime hours.

Ramp closures are possible and drivers should watch message boards for updates.

Narrowed or shifted ramps during nighttime hours.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO EXIT 141 – The $179 million design-build project to widen both directions of I-81 between mile markers 136.6 and 141.8 from two to three lanes is underway. Work is being performed along a five-mile section of both northbound and southbound Interstate 81 in Roanoke County and the city of Salem. Barrier wall is in place along the shoulders. Two lanes of I-81 traffic in each direction are expected to remain open during the project with periodic lane closures scheduled during nighttime hours or outside of peak travel times as needed. Drivers can expect the following lane closures and upcoming traffic impacts in this area on northbound and southbound I-81:

RAMP CLOSURES TO INCREASE: Drivers will see an increase in ramp closures for paving of exit 137 and 140 on and off ramps from and onto northbound and southbound I-81 in Salem, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Watch message boards for updates on times and dates of occurrence and plan ahead. EXIT 140 SOUTHBOUND ON AND OFF-RAMP CLOSURES scheduled nightly from May 26 through May 29.

Drivers will see an increase in ramp closures for paving of exit 137 and 140 on and off ramps from and onto northbound and southbound I-81 in Salem, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Watch message boards for updates on times and dates of occurrence and plan ahead. TRAFFIC SHIFTS AT I-81 EXIT 140: Drivers may experience traffic pattern changes, periodic lane closures, narrow ramps, or quick merges into traffic as well as full stops at the bottom of the ramp onto Thompson Memorial Drive from the southbound or northbound exit ramps of exit 140 off of I-81. Periodic work zones located at bottom of the ramp for work on the I-81 bridge at the underpass is also possible.

Drivers may experience traffic pattern changes, periodic lane closures, narrow ramps, or quick merges into traffic as well as full stops at the bottom of the ramp onto Thompson Memorial Drive from the southbound or northbound exit ramps of exit 140 off of I-81. Periodic work zones located at bottom of the ramp for work on the I-81 bridge at the underpass is also possible. MILLING AND PAVING: Paving operations will require lane closures northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Milling operations are being performed on Route 311, Route 635 and Route 619 as well as on I-81. Flagging operations on Route 635 under the bridge is possible. Paving and marking operations will follow. Expect delays and plan ahead.

Paving operations will require lane closures northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. UNEVEN ROUGH PAVEMENT: Drivers may experience some uneven pavement and/or rough surface throughout the project.

Drivers may experience some uneven pavement and/or rough surface throughout the project. LANE CLOSURES: Alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures during nighttime hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, are possible. Lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet. Nightly lane closures may be in place along the right lane with possible nightly ramp narrows as needed for guardrail and shoulder strengthening.

Alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures during nighttime hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, are possible. Lane widths will be reduced to Nightly lane closures may be in place along the right lane with possible nightly ramp narrows as needed for guardrail and shoulder strengthening. WORK ZONE SPEED: Drivers should adhere to posted 60 mph speed limits in the work zone and allow space when following a vehicle. Narrow spacing in lanes due to barrier walls, lack of shoulders and lane shifts in various locations, are present.

The project also includes replacing six bridges, widening two bridges, installing approximately 2.6 miles of sound barrier walls along northbound I-81, improving the southbound exit 137 off-ramp intersection at Wildwood Road and adding interchange lighting at exits 137, 140 and 141. Expected completion in summer 2026.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * I-81 WIDENING FROM MILE MARKER 143 TO 150 – The I-81 widening project is underway with survey and preparation work. Shoulder strengthening work will require northbound and southbound lane closures during nighttime hours. Barrier wall installation is possible in late fall or early winter. The expected completion for this project is summer 2031.

SOUTHBOUND EXIT 143 RAMP ONTO I-581: Southbound I-81 exit 143 ramp is reduced to one lane for traffic merging onto I-581 towards Roanoke. Drivers should stay alert for traffic pattern changes and additional barrier wall to be installed in the vicinity.

Southbound I-81 exit 143 ramp is reduced to one lane for traffic merging onto I-581 towards Roanoke. Drivers should stay alert for traffic pattern changes and additional barrier wall to be installed in the vicinity. BARRIER WALLS: Drivers will continue to see barrier walls with an eight-foot shoulder being put into place throughout the project. Drivers should watch for changes in traffic patterns.

Drivers will continue to see barrier walls with an eight-foot shoulder being put into place throughout the project. Drivers should watch for changes in traffic patterns. TRAFFIC SHIFT: Southbound traffic is shifted to the right shoulder from exit 150 in Botetourt County to exit 146 in Roanoke County.

Southbound traffic is shifted to the right shoulder from exit 150 in Botetourt County to exit 146 in Roanoke County. LANE CLOSURES : Periodic right and left lane and shoulder closures in place during nighttime hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., on northbound and southbound I-81.

: Periodic right and left lane and shoulder closures in place during nighttime hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., on northbound and southbound I-81. RAMPS - Ramps on I-81, northbound and southbound, may be narrowed at exit 150. 146 and 143.

- Ramps on I-81, northbound and southbound, may be narrowed at exit 150. 146 and 143. SHOULDER CLOSURES: Shoulder closures in place with additional barrier wall to be installed next year.

Shoulder closures in place with additional barrier wall to be installed next year. WORK ZONE SPEED: Drivers should adhere to posted 60 mph speed limits in the work zone and allow space when following a vehicle. Speed reminders are posted for drivers.

Drivers should adhere to posted speed limits in the work zone and allow space when following a vehicle. Speed reminders are posted for drivers. ‘PINK’ DETOUR SIGNS: While pink detour signs are in place on I-81 and routes around the project such as Route 11 and Plantation Road, these do not designate a permanent or scheduled detour. The signed detour route is suitable for all traffic during incidents including tractor-trailers and other large vehicles. These signs are used for traffic incident detours only.



(UPDATED 4-10-26) * I-81 NORTHBOUND AT EXIT 105 NEW RIVER BRIDGE REPLACEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Work on this project continues with the initial work beginning behind the barrier wall. Then, beginning in May and through September, the barrier wall will be moved, and the existing lanes will be narrowed. In the fall of 2026, I-81 traffic will be shifted into a new pattern at the bridge. Two lanes of traffic will continue to be open in the work zone, but motorists will be traveling on a different portion of roadway on the right side of the bridge. Throughout construction, two lanes of northbound I-81 will remain open during daytime hours with nighttime closures possible during the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Slow rolls may be performed on I-81 in the north and southbound lanes from mile marker 98 to 109. Speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. The project is expected to be complete and the bridge in its final configuration with two lanes of Interstate 81 and the right deceleration lane/exit ramp by the end of 2026.

LANE CLOSURES: Nighttime right and left lane closures may be in place on I-81 northbound or southbound between mile marker 98 and 109 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Nighttime right and left lane closures may be in place on I-81 northbound or southbound between mile marker 98 and 109 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. SLOW ROLLS: Slow rolls may be utilized periodically on both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 98-109 for structural steel deliveries and setting beams.

Slow rolls may be utilized periodically on both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 98-109 for structural steel deliveries and setting beams. SPEED LIMIT: The speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone.

(UPDATED 5-22-26) * I-81 BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS – Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 81 between mile markers 170 to 89, right and left lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and work zone areas. Delays are possible.

INTERSTATE 581

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * INTERSTATE 581 EXIT 2N AT PETERS CREEK ROAD – Work is underway on this $4 million project to re-align and signalize the exit 2N ramp from northbound I-581 to northbound Peters Creek Road, eliminating the current merge ramp and making it easier for drivers to access Valleypointe Parkway. One lane each direction will remain open during work. During spring and summer 2026, the current exit ramp will be narrowed as construction begins on the new exit ramp. Construction is expected to be completed in late fall 2026.

LANE CLOSURES: Drivers may see intermittent lane closures in place, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Peters Creek Road northbound and southbound in the city of Roanoke between Valleypointe Parkway and Thirlane Road NW.

(UPDATED 4-10-26) * I-581 PATCHING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will perform paving and patching operations. Lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound, Sunday through Thursday, during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

INTERSTATE 77 (CARROLL COUNTY)

(UPDATED 5-22-26) * I-77 CULVERT REHABILITATION PROJECT – A culvert rehabilitation project is underway in two different locations under I-77. Flagging operations and temporary lane and shoulder closures will be in place. Expected completion by the end of 2026.

Culvert Location 1: Under I-77 at mile marker 23.6 on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road). Intermittent flagging between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road) may be in place. There are no traffic impacts to I-77 at this location.

Under I-77 at mile marker 23.6 on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road). Intermittent flagging between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road) may be in place. There are no traffic impacts to I-77 at this location. Culvert Location 2: At mile marker 8 on I-77, a second culvert project is underway. There will be some impacts to the ramp shoulder on exit 8 and a lane closure may be in place on Route 148 (Chances Creek Road) for several days.



(UPDATED 1-9-26) * I-77 PAVING & PATCHING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will perform paving and patching operations on Interstate I-77. Right, left and center lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound, Monday through Friday, during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

(UPDATED 2-6-26) * I-77 BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS – Weather permitting, crews will perform paving operations on Interstate 77. Right and left lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

ROANOKE CITY

(UPDATED 5-22-26) * APPERSON AND ORCHARD DRIVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENT – The installation of a new traffic signal and new turn lanes is underway as part of safety improvements at the intersection of Apperson Drive and Orchard Drive in Salem. Traffic shifts and lane closures may be in place on eastbound Apperson Drive (Route 11) going towards Route 419 (Electric Road) in Salem. Apperson Drive will remain open during the entirety of the project. Electronic message boards and signs will alert drivers to the upcoming changes in traffic pattern. Message boards will be updated with the most current schedule. Estimated completion is late fall 2026.

ROANOKE COUNTY

(NEW 5-22-26) * ROUTE 864 EMERGENCY CLOSURE - A section of Route 864 (Old Catawba Road) is closed to repair a pipe failure under the roadway. The section is near 3880-3917 Old Catawba Road, between Route 699 (Bendemeer Road) and Route 890 (Carterdell Road). The road will be closed to through traffic, but residents will still be able to access their homes. VDOT is working on an estimate for how long repairs will take, but the upcoming rain may delay the work.

(UPDATED 5-8-26) * DRY HOLLOW ROAD SIGNAL INSTALLATION - A project to install a signal on Dry Hollow Road in Roanoke County is underway. Periodic flagging operations may be used during daytime hours and delays are possible. The signal work is expected to be completed the first part of June 2026 and is the first part of an upcoming safety improvement project that will reinforce the retaining wall and install a roadside barrier. It is expected to begin this summer.

(UPDATED 4-17-26) * ROUTE 221 (BENT MOUNTAIN ROAD) UTILITY WORK – Drivers should expect daytime flagging along Route 221 (Bent Mountain Road) between Poage Valley Road and Crystal Creek Drive for utility installation through May 2026. Delays are possible.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * ROUTE 220/ROUTE 419 DIVERGING DIAMOND INTERCHANGE - The Route 220/Route 419 interchange project is underway. It will be reconfigured with a diverging diamond concept and multiple intersections on both Route 220 and Route 419 will be modified to enhance signal timing and reduce congestion. The intersections that include Route 220 are at Valley Avenue/Southern Hills Drive, Crossbow Circle/Pheasant Ridge Road, Buck Mountain Road/Stable Road and Indian Grave Road/Clearbrook Village Lane. The intersections on Route 419 are at Ogden Road, Elm View Road and South Peak Boulevard. With multiple activities scheduled, completion at different locations will take place throughout the life of the project. Daytime, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and nighttime, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., work hours will occur depending on location. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures, turn lane closures and shoulder closures. Expected completion is fall 2028.

(UPDATED 2-27-26) * ROUTE 220 AT CROSSBOW CIRCLE & PHEASANT RIDGE ROAD INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS – Construction activities for this project are underway starting with removing the existing curb along the outer perimeters followed by removal of concrete medians. Drivers should use caution in the area and watch for work zones and message boards providing updated information. Signal pole installations during nighttime hours.

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN in place. Instead of driving straight across Route 220, Crossbow Circle/Pheasant Ridge, drivers turn left or right to make U-turn.

(UPDATED 2-27-26) * ROUTE 220 AT SOUTHERN HILLS & VALLEY AVENUE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS – Construction activities for this project are underway starting with lane closures during nighttime hours from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning, Sunday night through Friday morning. Shoulder closures possible during daytime hours. Signal pole installations during nighttime hours.

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN with signal is in place at Route 220 and Southern Hills Drive/Valley Avenue. Instead of driving straight across Route 220, Southern Hills Drive/Valley Avenue14 drivers now turn left or right to make U-turn.

BEDFORD COUNTY

(NEW 5-29-26) * ROUTE 768 (Templeton Mill Road) RURAL RUSTIC PROJECT – A rural rustic project is underway on Route 768 (Templeton Mill Road) during nighttime hours. Flagging operations will be in place and drivers may experience delays. The work is expected to be completed by first week of June 2026, weather permitting.

(UPDATED 5-8-26) * ROUTE 666 BRIDGE CLOSED OVER ELK CREEK – The bridge repairs on the Elkton Farm Road Truss Bridge on Route 666 (Elkton Farm Road) over Elk Creek are nearing completion. The bridge is located 1.8 miles east of Route 622 to l.60 miles west of Route 221. The road is closed and will remain closed with a detour in place through the duration of the project. Estimated completion of repairs is summer 2026.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) *ROUTE 460 AND ROUTE 697 IMPROVEMENTS – Work is nearing completion to improve Route 460 at Route 697 (Camp Jaycee Road). This project will construct median turn lanes for U-turns and close three existing crossovers and modify one existing crossover. Drivers can expect inside and outside lane closures on eastbound and westbound Route 460. The Woodhaven Nursing Facility entrance has been closed and a secondary entrance has been opened which has been marked with proper signage. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

LANE CLOSURE: Installation of stormwater pipe is underway in the median across from the Woodhaven Nursing Home. Drivers can expect left lane closures on Route 460 eastbound and westbound. Delays are possible.

(UPDATED 4-24-26) *ROUTE 460 INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS - Intersection improvements on Route 460 are underway in the vicinity of Route 668 (Blackwater Road). Beginning on Monday, April 27, a new traffic pattern is in place with a left lane closure and barrier wall on eastbound Route 460 and a left shoulder closure with barrier wall on westbound Route 460). This pattern will continue through the duration of the project. Message boards are posted. Expected completion is November 2026.

BOTETOURT COUNTY

(UPDATED 5-1-26) *ROUTE 220 SHOULDER WORK IN EAGLE ROCK - Route 220 northbound will have a lane closure with flaggers in place between Gala Loop and Prices Bluff Road to perform shoulder stonework for loading and unloading trucks through May 2026.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * OVERSIZED LOADS SCHEDULED TO TRAVEL THROUGH BOTETOURT COUNTY ON ROUTE 220 BEGINNING NEXT MONDAY - As part of the Rocky Forge Wind Farm project in Eagle Rock, oversized loads will be traveling northbound and southbound along the Route 220 corridor. Beginning Monday, April 6 through the end of May, drivers can expect daily oversized loads to be travelling on two different routes between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Northbound Interstate 81 to exit 150 and onto northbound Route 220 in Daleville to Eagle Rock

Northbound I-81 to I-64 onto southbound Route 220 through Iron Gate to Eagle Rock

In addition, Route 622 (Dagger Springs Road) will be closed from its intersection with Route 694 (Gala Loop Road) for approximately four miles as oversized loads travel to their destination. Drivers and residents along the roadway can expect periodic closures on Route 622 (Dagger Springs Road) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and after 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Watch message boards for the most up to date information.

These oversized loads average up to 245 feet in length and approximately 14.5 feet wide and will be accompanied by state police escorts. Drivers should use caution and slow down when approaching or encountering these oversized loads as spacing adjustments on the roadway may be necessary. Delays in travel are expected so plan travel accordingly.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) *ROUTE 460 AND LAYMANTOWN ROAD INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS – An intersection improvement project to replace a bridge and add a right turn lane on westbound Route 460 for drivers turning onto Laymantown Road is currently underway. Drivers should pay attention to signs and traffic control devices and use caution in the work zone. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

ROAD CLOSURE WITH DETOUR: Laymantown Road is closed with a detour in place at its intersection with Route 460 as of May 21, 2026. Signage will direct traffic to use Knoll Road and Knollwood Drive to travel around the closure.

Laymantown Road is closed with a detour in place at its intersection with Route 460 as of Signage will direct traffic to use Knoll Road and Knollwood Drive to travel around the closure. LANE CLOSURES: Drivers who use Route 460 (Orange Avenue) and Route 658 (Laymantown Road) in Botetourt County should expect possible lane closures on Route 460 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on Laymantown Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATED 5-1-26) * ROUTE 43 UTILITY WORK – Drivers can expect a flagging operation to be in place on Route 43 between Springwood Road and Main Street for utility work through May 2026.

(UPDATED 2-13-26) * CRAIG BOTETOURT SCENIC TRAIL BRUSH CUTTING AND STABILIZATION WORK - Residents along the former Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Craig Valley Branch railbed in Botetourt and Craig counties may notice maintenance work continuing on the old railbed. These activities are intended to prevent additional deterioration and to help designers who are developing plans for the Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail. VDOT continues to collect data and conduct site visits and field reviews on the railbed. The design plans for Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail are still being refined and a specific schedule for construction has yet to be determined.

CARROLL COUNTY

(NEW 5-1-26) * ROUTE 602 (BRUSH CREEK ROAD) BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Beginning on Monday, June 1, Route 602 (Brish Creek Road) will be closed for a bridge replacement over Lick Creek. The closure is located 0.65 mile from Route 738 to the Grayson County line. Traffic will not be able to cross the bridge and a signed detour will be in place. The road is expected to reopen on Tuesday, June 30.

(UPDATED 4-17-26) *ROUTE 743 AND ROUTE 148 IMPACTED FOR I-77 CULVERT REHABILITATION PROJECT – A culvert rehabilitation project is underway in two different locations under I-77. Flagging operations and temporary lane and shoulder closures will be in place. Expected completion by the end of 2026.

Culvert Location 1: Under I-77 at mile marker 23.6 on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road). Intermittent flagging between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road) may be in place. There are no traffic impacts to I-77 at this location.

Under I-77 at mile marker 23.6 on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road). Intermittent flagging between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Route 743 (Pleasant View Road) may be in place. There are no traffic impacts to I-77 at this location. Culvert Location 2: Work is underway at mile marker 8 on I-77, a second culvert project will take place. There will be some impacts to the ramp shoulder on exit 8 and a lane closure may be in place on Route 148 (Chances Creek Road) for several days.

CRAIG COUNTY

(UPDATED 2-13-26) * CRAIG BOTETOURT SCENIC TRAIL BRUSH CUTTING AND STABILIZATIO WORK - Residents along the former Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Craig Valley Branch railbed in Botetourt and Craig counties may notice maintenance work continuing on the old railbed. These activities are intended to prevent additional deterioration and to help designers who are developing plans for the Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail. VDOT continues to collect data and conduct site visits and field reviews on the railbed. The design plans for Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail are still being refined and a specific schedule for construction has yet to be determined.

FLOYD COUNTY

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * ROUTE 768 (Firehouse Road) PIPE REPLACEMENT AND IMPROVEMENTS – Work is underway on a project to improve Route 768 (Firehouse Road) south of the intersection with Route 766 (Easy Street) to just south of the intersection with Rivendell Road. The project will include a pipe replacement, ditching and surface treatment. During the pipe replacement, periodic road closures will be in place for through traffic between May 26 and August 2. Residents along the roadway will have access to their homes during these periodic closures by using Route 766 (Easy Street) or Route 767 (Talford Road). Lane closures with flagging operations will also be used during the project and drivers may experience delays. Expected completion is September 2026.

(NEW 5-1-26) * ROUTE 637 (NEW HAVEN ROAD) CLOSED FOR PIPE REPLACEMENT – As of May 18, 2026, Route 637 (New Haven Road) is closed to traffic to perform a pipe replacement. A detour will be in place and drivers will need to seek alternate routes around the closure. Traffic will not be able to cross the bridge. Work is scheduled for completion on June 1 by 7 p.m., weather permitting.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * ROUTE 756 PIPE REPLACEMENT – As of Monday, June 15, 2026, a section of Route 756 (Old Forge Road) is closed for pipe replacements. The first structure is located 0.15 mile east of Route 806, Factory Hill Road and 1.74 miles west of Route 736, Madcap Road. The second structure is located 1.95 miles east of Route 806, Factory Hill Road and 0.11 mile west of Route 736, Madcap Road. Work is scheduled for completion by approximately Friday, July 3, 2026.

(UPDATED 5-22-26) * ROUTE 220 INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS AT WIRTZ ROAD AND VIRGINIA MARKET PLACE DRIVE – Work is underway on Route 220 at the intersection of Route 697 (Wirtz Road) and Virginia Market Place Drive to improve safety and traffic flow. Beginning June 1 at 7 p.m., motorists will use a new traffic pattern. Motorists who currently drive straight across Route 220 at this intersection will instead turn right or left onto Route 220 and make a U-turn at the next available median crossover or signal. Barrels will be placed as barriers to separate left and right turn movements until concrete islands are constructed. Motorists will still be able to access Wirtz Road and Virginia Market Place Drive from Route 220 by using existing turn lanes. Additionally, a new left turn lane and traffic signal will be constructed on northbound Route 220 to allow additional access to Virginia Market Place Drive at its northern entrance. Motorists exiting Virginia Market Place Drive at this northern entrance will only have the option to turn right onto southbound Route 220. Lane closures and flagging operations are possible between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Drivers should pay attention to signs and message boards in the area. Work is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026 weather permitting.

(UPDATED 4-10-26) * ROUTE 705 CLOSURE FOR BRIDGE REPLACEMENT - A section of Route 705 (Chestnut Hill Road) is closed for a bridge replacement. The structure is located 0.30 mile south of Route 714 (Washboard Road) and 1.30 miles north of Route 954 (Ball Park Drive). Drivers will need to seek alternate routes around the closure. Work is scheduled for completion November 2026.

GILES COUNTY

None to report.

HENRY COUNTY

(NEW 5-29-26) * ROUTE 712 CLOSED FOR SLPOE WORK - Weather permitting beginning Monday, June 8 at 8:00 a.m., a portion of Route 712 (Mary Hunter Drive) will be closed to traffic from Route 1264 (Mary Hunter Elementary School Road) to 0.20 mile west of Route 57-A (Riverside Drive) to perform slope work. A detour will be in place for drivers to use Route 57-A (Riverside Drive) to Route 698 (Blackberry Road) to Route 712 (Mary Hunter Drive). Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards to alert drivers to the changes. Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to be completed no later than Friday, June 26.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * ROUTE 930 TO CLOSE FOR INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS AT ROUTE 58 – As of Tuesday, May 26, a section of Route 930 (Dogwood Drive) is closed to through traffic as work begins on a safety improvement project at the intersection of Route 930 (Dogwood Drive) and Route 58 in Henry County. This project includes widening Route 930 (Dogwood Drive) to add a new left turn lane onto eastbound Route 58 and the construction of a new right turn lane from westbound Route 58 onto Dogwood Drive.

During construction, Route 930 (Dogwood Drive) will be closed to through traffic from its intersection with Route 58 to Route 932 (Laurel Drive) over the summer. A signed detour will direct traffic around the closure using Route 1604 (Lakewood Trail) and Route 932 (Laurel Drive). Residents will still have access to their homes. In addition, the right lane of westbound Route 58 will be closed from Honeycutt Drive to Dogwood Drive during the project. Once school is back in session, daytime lane closures on this project will be limited to the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to accommodate school traffic. Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards. Expected completion end of summer 2026.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * ROUTE 683 CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC – As of Monday, June 8, at 8 a.m., a portion of Route 683 (Meadowood Trail) is closed from 1.5 miles north of Route 687 (Preston Road) and 1.7 miles south of Route 627 (Hodges Farm Road) for a pipe replacement at an unnamed tributary to the Bassett Branch. A signed detour will be in place during the closure using Route 683 (Meadowood Trail) to Route 687 (Preston Road) to Route 627 (Hodge Farm Road) ending back at Meadowood Trail. This will be the best route for large truck traffic. It's a 9-mile loop and takes about 13-15 minutes to travel. Expected completion on Wednesday, June 10, weather permitting.

(UPDATED 3-6-26) * ROUTE 220 AND DYER STREET – Intersection improvements are underway at Route 220 and Dyer Street. Drivers can expect daytime and nighttime lane and shoulder closures as well as alternating lane and turn lane closures in the area. Motorists should watch message boards for traffic pattern shifts and closures.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * ROUTE 460 BUSINESS PEDESTRIAN IMPROVEMENT PROJECT – Work is nearing completion on a pedestrian improvement project for Route 460 Business between the intersection of Route 460 and Laurel Street (Entrance to Walmart) and to the intersection with Spradlin Farm Drive. Drivers can expect lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Closures of turn lanes onto 460 Business from each side of the intersection with Laurel Street may also be in place. Message boards will alert traffic. Expected completion is Summer 2026.

LANE CLOSURES: Lane closures may be in place in the following locations during allowable work hours listed above: Right lane closures on Route 460 eastbound may be in place during daytime hours and alternating lane closures on Route 460 westbound during nighttime hours. Nighttime lane closures including left hand turn lanes may be in place on the eastbound side of North Franklin, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning . These closures will also involve restricting turn lane access from Pepper’s Ferry Road through the signaled intersection. Eastbound left lane closures from the intersection with Pepper’s Ferry to just past the intersection with Laurel Street. Westbound lane closure from Farm View Road to just past the intersection with Laurel Street. Inside turn lane may be closed from westbound Route 460.

Lane closures may be in place in the following locations during allowable work hours listed above:

PATRICK COUNTY

(UPDATED 5-8-26) * INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS AT ROUTE 8 AND ROUTE 836 – A project to improve the intersection at Route 8 and Route 836 (Ashby Drive) is underway. This project will replace drainage structures and install a left turn lane from Route 8 northbound onto Route 836 westbound. Drivers can expect period traffic pattern changes and flaggers to control alternating traffic on Route 8 and Route 836 (Ashby Drive). The one-lane road flagging operation will be in place intermittently for the duration of the project. While school is in session, flagging operations will be limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Drivers may experience delays or seek alternate routes. Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards that will be posted to alert drivers to the changes. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * ROUTE 58 LOVER’S LEAP PROJECT – Construction is underway on Lover’s Leap area of Route 58. Current work includes clearing and grading activities on the west and east portions of the project. A 45-mph speed reduction is in place on Route 58 for the entire length of the project. Drivers should expect flagging operations during day and nighttime hours. Message boards are in place to alert traffic and drivers should expect delays. Estimated completion date is Summer 2026.

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Drivers can expect traffic pattern changes as part of the ongoing road-widening project on Route 58 over Lovers Leap Mountain in Patrick County. Route 58 traffic will be shifted onto a new section of roadway starting 1.7 miles east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) to 1.5 miles west of Route 640 (Central Academy Road). Traffic will remain on this new section of road for approximately 1.5 miles before transitioning back onto existing Route 58. Drivers should also expect flaggers controlling a 0.5-mile section of this new road for approximately two weeks. Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards that will be posted to alert drivers to the changes.

Drivers can expect traffic pattern changes as part of the ongoing road-widening project on Route 58 over Lovers Leap Mountain in Patrick County. Route 58 traffic will be shifted onto a new section of roadway starting 1.7 miles east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) to 1.5 miles west of Route 640 (Central Academy Road). Traffic will remain on this new section of road for approximately 1.5 miles before transitioning back onto existing Route 58. Drivers should also expect flaggers controlling a 0.5-mile section of this new road for approximately two weeks. Motorists should pay attention to signs and electronic message boards that will be posted to alert drivers to the changes. OUTLOOK ACCESS: Access to Fred Clifton Park and the Lovers Leap Overlook will remain on Poor Farmers Farm Road.

Access to Fred Clifton Park and the Lovers Leap Overlook will remain on Poor Farmers Farm Road. TRUCK ESCAPE RAMP CLOSURE: The escape ramp located 2.9 miles east of the Lovers Leap Overlook/Fred Clifton Park and 1.1 miles east of Dehart Botanical Gardens has been permanently closed. Please be aware of brake check points along Route 58 and check your brakes frequently. A brake check point is located 0.6 miles east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) near Poor Farmer’s Farm. All trucks MUST check their brakes prior to traveling down the mountain.

The escape ramp located 2.9 miles east of the Lovers Leap Overlook/Fred Clifton Park and 1.1 miles east of Dehart Botanical Gardens has been permanently closed. Please be aware of brake check points along Route 58 and check your brakes frequently. A brake check point is located 0.6 miles east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road) near Poor Farmer’s Farm. BLASTING NOTICE: Blasting operations are underway on the project. Intermittent blasting will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and continue at various locations on the project. For blasting that is close to Route 58, traffic in both directions may be blocked for approximately 15-20 minutes at a time. Drive and residents along the Route 58 corridor should expect loud noises and allow extra travel time. Electronic message boards will be used to inform drivers of scheduled blasting that will impact traffic.

Blasting operations are underway on the project. Intermittent blasting will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and continue at various locations on the project. For blasting that is close to Route 58, traffic in both directions may be blocked for approximately 15-20 minutes at a time. Drive and residents along the Route 58 corridor should expect loud noises and allow extra travel time. Electronic message boards will be used to inform drivers of scheduled blasting that will impact traffic. DETOUR SIGNS: While detour signs in a fluorescent pink color are in place, these do not designate a permanent or scheduled detour. The signed detour route is suitable for all traffic during incidents including tractor-trailers and other large vehicles. These signs are used for incident detours only.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * ROUTE 58 VESTA PROJECT – The Route 58 Vesta project is underway near the Route 58 Business eastern intersection in Meadows of Dan and ends about 0.5 mile east of Route 610 (Cloudbreak Road). In addition to widening Route 58 from two lanes to four lanes, the project includes replacing the existing bridge over the Dan River with two new bridges. The Vesta project adjoins the Lovers Leap widening project that is currently under construction. This spring, drivers may see activity in the area as soil samples and gathering other data needed to finalize the road design takes place. Residents may notice temporary access roads and brush cutting.

BRIDGE WORK OVER DAN RIVER: Bridge work is underway on the bridge over the Dan River on Route 58, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Flagging operations expected as work progresses.



PULASKI COUNTY

(UPDATED 5-22-26) * ROUTE 11 SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS AT WARDEN COURT – Work is underway to improve roadway elevation through the curve on Route 11 at Warden Court between the intersections of Route 11 and Camelot Farm Road and the Northern Entrance to Warden Court. Drivers can expect southbound lane and shoulder closures with barrier wall and alternating north and southbound lane closures. 11-foot lanes will be maintained in both directions. Expected to be completed October 2026.

(UPDATED 5-29-26) * ROUTE 11 AT ROUTE 114 (PEPPERS FERRY ROAD) INTERSECTION SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS - Drivers can expect lane, turn lane and shoulder closures with periodic detours and flagging operations for a safety improvements project that is underway at the intersection of Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 114 (Peppers Ferry Road). Periodic temporary detours will be in place using Route 600 (Belspring Road) for traffic exiting southbound Route 11 to eastbound Route 114 and using Route 630 (Round House Street) for traffic exiting westbound Route 114 to southbound Route 11 as work progresses. For the month of May, daytime lane closures will be limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and overnight between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Starting in June, construction activity will increase while schools are out for the summer while time restrictions will remain in place on southbound Route 11. Motorists should pay attention to electronic message boards in the area for changes in traffic pattern22 and periodic detours. Expected completion is summer 2027.