State Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Wilmington

Date Posted: Saturday, May 30th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday evening, in Wilmington.

On May 29, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to the rear of a business in the 3800 block of Kirkwood Highway for a reported armed robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim connected with the suspect through the social media platform TikTok. The two agreed to meet at a location on Maryland Avenue in Wilmington to ride their electric bikes together. After meeting, the two rode around the area for a period of time before the suspect lured the victim to the rear of a business on Kirkwood Highway under the pretense of creating videos.

Once behind the business, a second masked suspect approached the victim, displayed a handgun, and demanded the victim’s electric bike. The victim complied and both suspects fled the area with the stolen bike. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this crime. Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact Detective M. Conway at (302) 365-8411. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.