State Police Conducting Death Investigation in Alapocas Run State Park in Wilmington

Date Posted: Monday, June 1st, 2026

The Delaware State Police is conducting a death investigation in Alapocas Run State Park in Wilmington.

On May 30, 2026, at approximately 10:45 p.m., troopers and the Delaware Natural Resources Police responded to the Northern Delaware Greenway Trail in Alapocas Run State Park for a report of a CPR in progress. Responding troopers found 45-year-old Lori Rogers of Wilmington, Delaware, with obvious physical injuries and attempted life-saving efforts until EMS arrived. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the victim’s death, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.

The victim was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an active investigation, but there is no perceived danger to the public. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective B. McDerby at (302) 741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.