State Police Investigating Multiple Commercial Burglaries in Lewes

Date Posted: Monday, June 1st, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating multiple commercial burglaries and attempted burglaries that occurred early Saturday morning along Coastal Highway in Lewes.

On May 30, 2026, at approximately 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to Coastal Plaza, located at 18388 Coastal Highway in Lewes, for a report of commercial burglaries and attempted burglaries at Go Brit, Cabana’s Restaurant, Tienda la Bendicion, and The Listening Booth. The preliminary investigation revealed that during the early morning hours, two unknown suspects forced entry, or attempted to force entry, into the businesses and either stole money or attempted to steal money. Troopers also learned of three additional incidents in the same area and similar in nature at Bushel’s Sports Bar and Grill, located at 18289 Coastal Highway, Café Pink Blossom, located at 18266 Coastal Highway, and Matt’s Fish Camp, located at 34401 Tenley Court.

Image of Suspects

Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate these incidents. Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has information relevant to the cases to contact Detective A. Stimac by calling (302) 752-3791. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.