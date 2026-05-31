State Police Arrest Dover Woman for 5th DUI Offense After Crash into Ditch

Date Posted: Sunday, May 31st, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 59-year-old Carolyn Reed, from Dover, Delaware, on felony driving under the influence and related charges following a crash investigation Friday afternoon in Dover.

On May 29, 2026, at approximately 4:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 3500 block of West Denneys Road in Dover for a report of a vehicle that had driven off the roadway. When troopers arrived, they found a Ford Fusion in a ditch with its rear wheels suspended in the air. Troopers spoke with the driver, later identified as Carolyn Reed, and saw several signs of impairment during the investigation. After refusing to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Reed was taken into custody without incident. A computer check of Reed revealed she had four prior DUI convictions and a suspended driver’s license.

Reed was taken to Troop 9 where troopers obtained and executed a search warrant for a sample of her blood. She was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $6,250 cash bond.

5th Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Felony)

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Related Traffic Offenses

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.