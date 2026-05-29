Bruce Frank, retired correctional lieutenant

Bruce Frank, a retired correctional lieutenant, passed away May 22, 2026.

Frank began his career with the department in September 1989 at California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi. He then transferred to California State Prison, Los Angeles County in April 1994.

Frank then promoted to correctional sergeant in July 1997 and promoted to correctional lieutenant in November 2000.

He remained at the institution until retiring in May 2016 after nearly 27 years of service.

“Bruce was a professional whose career was defined by unwavering integrity, exceptional leadership, and a profound commitment to public safety. Known for his fair-minded approach and steady guidance, Bruce earned the deep respect of colleagues, staff, and the community. He didn’t just manage facilities; he built leaders. Bruce Frank leaves behind a legacy of service that will inspire our department for years to come. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time,” according to the institution.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., June 4, at Bear Valley Community Church, 26180 Plateau Way, Tehachapi.

The family kindly asks all former colleagues to attend the funeral services only. The graveside service will be for immediate family.

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