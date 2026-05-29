Latisha Wallace, retired parole agent

Latisha Wallace, a retired parole agent with 22 years of state service, passed away May 24, 2026, at the age of 57.

She began her career with the department in June 1999 as a correctional counselor at the Central California Women’s Facility.

Her career path led to her promotion to parole agent in February 2002.

Wallace spent the remainder of her career with the Division of Adult Parole Operations, ultimately retiring in April 2021 from the Division Court Compliance Unit in Fresno.

Family, friends, and colleagues are welcome to gather to honor Latisha Wallace’s life and legacy.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Home at 1830 S. Fruit Ave., Fresno. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. at Westside Church of God at 1424 W. California Ave., Fresno. Burial will follow at 12:15 p.m. at the Fresno Memorial Gardens at 175 S. Cornelia Ave., Fresno.

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

Read more tributes to staff and retirees who have passed away.