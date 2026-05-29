Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,661 in the last 365 days.

Latisha Wallace, retired parole agent

Latisha Wallace, a retired parole agent with 22 years of state service, passed away May 24, 2026, at the age of 57.

She began her career with the department in June 1999 as a correctional counselor at the Central California Women’s Facility.

Her career path led to her promotion to parole agent in February 2002.

Wallace spent the remainder of her career with the Division of Adult Parole Operations, ultimately retiring in April 2021 from the Division Court Compliance Unit in Fresno.

Family, friends, and colleagues are welcome to gather to honor Latisha Wallace’s life and legacy.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Home at 1830 S. Fruit Ave., Fresno. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. at Westside Church of God at 1424 W. California Ave., Fresno. Burial will follow at 12:15 p.m. at the Fresno Memorial Gardens at 175 S. Cornelia Ave., Fresno.

Follow CDCR on YouTubeFacebookX (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

Read more tributes to staff and retirees who have passed away.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Latisha Wallace, retired parole agent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.