Olga Desai, retired supervising registered nurse II

Olga Desai, a retired supervising registered nurse II, passed away May 22, 2026. She worked for the department for 15 years.

Desai started her career with the department at North Kern State Prison in May 2007.

In August 2011, she promoted to supervising registered nurse II at Kern Valley State Prison where she remained until retiring in September 2022.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family and loved ones. Olga will be missed by her fellow co-workers and all who knew her,” according to the institution.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

Read more tributes to staff and retirees who have passed away.