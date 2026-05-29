Week in Review: May 29, 2026

In this May 29 Week in Review, we highlight SCC Lt. Harkness’ firefighting legacy, ISP staff mentoring at-risk youth, and VSP’s Starbucks partnership supporting Special Olympics.

Fire Response

SCC Lt. Harkness celebrates family legacy during fire training



Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) staff participated in the 41st ISHI training, where 52 Type 1 hand crews completed certification exercises and readiness training ahead of fire season.

The annual training tests crew performance, teamwork and fireline skills under demanding conditions. During one certification exercise, Antelope Conservation Camp Crew 4 completed a near-record line cut of 270 feet in 60 minutes with no deductions.

For Camp Commander Lt. S. Harkness, the accomplishment carried special meaning. His son, a CAL FIRE captain assigned to Crew 4, helped lead the effort. Harkness watched as the crew received its results and celebrated the achievement.

Harkness began working in conservation camps in 2014 and promoted to lieutenant at Konocti Conservation Camp in 2022.

He said he is proud all five of his sons now work for CAL FIRE, including a captain, two engineers, a firefighter I and a recent fire academy graduate. The moment highlighted both the value of conservation camp training and a family legacy of public service.

In the Community

VSP staff partner with Starbucks for Special Olympics fundraiser

Staff from Valley State Prison (VSP) partnered with Starbucks for the annual “Badges with Buckets” fundraiser supporting Special Olympics Northern California.

The event is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a global campaign led by law enforcement agencies benefiting Special Olympics programs. Custody and non-custody staff joined Special Olympics athletes, including the Madera Howlers, to raise awareness and collect donations.

This year’s effort raised more than $2,100 to support free programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Programs include sports training, health services, education and athlete leadership development.

The fundraiser also highlighted partnerships between correctional staff, local businesses and the community ahead of future Torch Run events across Northern California.

CMF staff attend elementary school career day

California Medical Facility (CMF) staff joined local agencies and businesses for Padan Elementary School’s first Career Day event. Students in first through sixth grade met with law enforcement professionals, doctors, chefs, engineers and coaches.

Representatives discussed their careers, daily responsibilities and professional experiences with students. CMF custody and non-custody staff shared information about careers within the department.

Correctional Sgt. Brandon Jones said he wanted students to better understand his profession and how the work helps others.

Warden Sircoya Williams also spoke about rehabilitation programs and resources available to the incarcerated population.

During the presentation, one third grader remarked, “Being at the prison doesn’t sound that bad.”

Organizers said the event exposed students to future career opportunities and strengthened community connections.

Division of Adult Parole Operations

Vista Ranch partnership supports successful reentry

Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) Community Reentry Unit staff recently toured Amity Foundation’s Vista Ranch in North San Diego County to highlight the partnership supporting rehabilitation and successful community reentry.

DAPO Community Reentry Unit Parole Agent III Jenness Harris joined Vista Ranch Assistant Director Ozzie Terriquez, Program Director Rhonda Hall and Amity Foundation Vice President of Operations Barry Lindstrom during the visit. Staff discussed how community partnerships help supervised persons build stability after incarceration.

Vista Ranch provides housing and wraparound services for justice-involved individuals in a structured, treatment-focused environment. Participants receive substance use treatment, employment support, counseling and life skills training designed to support long-term success.

The program uses a restorative approach focused on mental, physical, emotional and spiritual wellness. Staff said programs like Vista Ranch reflect CDCR’s broader mission to improve public safety through rehabilitation, accountability and second chances.

In Our Institutions

CTF welcomes students for awareness program

Correctional Training Facility (CTF) hosted student awareness events in partnership with Defy Ventures and Menlo School.

The events gave students insight into California’s criminal justice system through guided tours of Central Facility and interactive presentations held in the facility gymnasium.

Students also participated in question-and-answer discussions with Defy staff and incarcerated peer facilitators involved in rehabilitative programming at CTF.

Organizers said the events encouraged dialogue, education and a greater understanding of rehabilitation efforts within California institutions.

RJD hosts Project Inspiration open mic and resource fair

Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (RJD) hosted its first Project Inspiration open mic and resource fair to promote healing, accountability and personal growth among incarcerated persons.

The event connected 127 participants with community organizations, mentors and formerly incarcerated individuals who successfully re-entered the community. Attendees learned about programs and support services available after release while speaking directly with program leaders.

Participating organizations included the Gang Reduction Intervention Program (GRIP), Financial Liberation Training Academy (FLTA), Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) and Only Miracles.

Participants also enjoyed vocal performances from Wayneshia Bailey and refreshments donated in support of the event.

Organizers said Project Inspiration was created to encourage positive community engagement and help participants build connections and resources for long-term success after release.

ISP staff launch “Life’s Too Short” youth program

Ironwood State Prison (ISP) staff created the “Life’s Too Short” program to help at-risk youth understand the realities and consequences of criminal behavior.

The program was developed by the ISP Community Resource Manager (CRM) office, Investigative Services Unit (ISU) Lt. Jose Frias and Management Services Technician (MST) Michelle Mendoza. Students from the Desert Sands Unified School District visited ISP to learn about prison life, gang involvement and substance abuse.

Institutional Gang and Drug Interdiction officers provided presentations about gang politics, addiction and the long-term impact of criminal activity.

Students also toured Facility B and heard from pre-screened incarcerated persons committed to rehabilitation and positive programming. Speakers shared personal experiences from childhood through adulthood and encouraged students to avoid a life of crime.

Frias said teenage years can become a “fork in the road” moment that shapes a person’s future.

“If we have a positive impact on even one child, then starting this program was worth it,” – Lt. Jose Frias, ISU

Upward Mobility

Arthur Guillen was appointed Chief Deputy Warden, California State Prison, Corcoran

Jerry Ourique was appointed Warden, Pleasant Valley State Prison

*Listed in alphabetical order by last name

Rehabilitation

CIM celebrates Chaffey College graduates

California Institution for Men (CIM) recognized more than 30 graduates from its Chaffey College program during a recent commencement ceremony.

Graduates earned associate degrees, certificates and academic honors while celebrating alongside family, friends and fellow students.

Class speaker Alberto Gonzalez-Penaloza encouraged graduates to continue reaching for their goals and reflected on the emotional support participants shared throughout the program.

Fellow graduates Tyler Martin-Brand and Yu Yu Chou also addressed the audience together after forming a close bond during their studies. Chou spoke about overcoming obstacles throughout his education journey, including learning English while completing coursework with the help of a Chinese-English dictionary.

The Chaffey College program provides participants with higher education opportunities focused on personal growth, communication skills and long-term career development.

CTF recognizes 133 ISUDT graduates

Correctional Training Facility (CTF), in partnership with the Division of Rehabilitative Programs (DRP), recognized 133 graduates who completed Integrated Substance Use Disorder Treatment (ISUDT) Cognitive Behavioral Interventions (CBI) programming.

Participants from Facilities A and B completed either a 14-week or 28-week curriculum focused on substance abuse recovery, criminal thinking, anger management, relapse prevention and life skills development.

The evidence-based program helps participants build healthier coping strategies, improve decision-making and prepare for successful community reintegration.

Graduates and their families attended banquet-style luncheons and heard remarks recognizing their commitment to personal growth and accountability.

Acting Correctional Counselor III Valerie Baldwin said the program represents more than completing coursework.

“It reflects the commitment each participant made toward personal growth, accountability and building a healthier future,” Baldwin said.

Acting Chief Deputy Warden Ramon Diaz said the graduates demonstrated determination throughout the program and reached an important rehabilitation milestone.

SDSU VISTA graduation celebrates achievement at CEN

San Diego State University (SDSU) celebrated the second Valuing Incarcerated Scholars through Academia (VISTA) commencement at Centinela State Prison (CEN).

The ceremony honored 29 incarcerated students who earned bachelor’s degrees in journalism. Nineteen graduates earned academic honors.

Those honors included 10 Cum Laude, five Magna Cum Laude and four Summa Cum Laude distinctions.

SDSU Provost William Tong led the ceremony. CEN Warden Andre Green and SDSU Journalism Director Temple Northup also delivered remarks.

This year’s guest speaker was SDSU alumnus Vu Huynh. Huynh was formerly incarcerated at CEN.

He now works as a lecturer and student services specialist at MiraCosta College. His speech focused on perseverance and transformation through education.

Students also thanked faculty, staff, classmates and loved ones for their support throughout the program.

SDSU’s Institute for the Arts, Humanities, and Social Justice provided yearbooks, regalia and professional portraits for graduates.

The VISTA program launched in 2023. It allows incarcerated students with associate degrees to complete bachelor’s degrees while receiving academic support services.

Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services

OVSRS staff support Tulare County reentry fair

Staff from the Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services (OVSRS) participated in the Tulare County reentry resource fair supporting formerly incarcerated individuals returning to the community.

OVSRS staff provided information about housing assistance, employment opportunities, job training, education and additional support services available after release.

Organizers said the event connected attendees with community resources designed to promote stability, self-sufficiency and long-term success following incarceration.

In the Media

A look at a prison theatrical rehabilitation program in Lancaster – CBS Los Angeles Kara Finnstrom heads to California State Prison in Lancaster to look at a theater rehabilitation program for inmates.

Top Inside CDCR Stories

CDCR institutions show staff appreciation

Week in Review: May 22, 2026

Week in Review: May 15, 2026

CIM hosts 2026 recognition event

Explore history of two men from 1890s

CDCR Latest News

Stay informed

For media inquiries, e-mail the Office of Public & Employee Communications.

Read more Week in Review stories on Inside CDCR.

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.